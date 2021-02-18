Jhye Richardson Sets Twitter Abuzz As MI, RCB Fans Predict Massive IPL 2021 Auction Bid

Australian speedster Jhye Richardson recently registered his name for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. As of now, he is one of the 291 cricketers to go under the hammer on Thursday, February 18. Fresh from an impressive outing in the Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season for the Perth Scorchers, several fans of the cricketer are predicting him to join either the Mumbai Indians (MI) or the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp.

📸📸 Snapshots from the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ VIVO IPL Player Auction Briefing here in Chennai. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/U41oDD2bfp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2021

Jhye Richardson has valued his base price at ₹1.5 crore. The right-arm fast bowler has played two Tests, 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia ever since he made his international debut in 2017. Quite recently, he enjoyed a dream run in the BBL 2021 season for the Perth Scorchers, picking up 29 wickets at an impressive average of 16.31.

While the 24-year-old is yet to play in the IPL, several fans want the youngster to be picked by either the Mumbai Indians or the RCB franchises for the upcoming season. Here is a look at some of the fans expressing their wishes or predicting Richardson’s IPL 2021 outcome at the auction event.

We want jhye Richardson in Mumbai Indians @mipaltan please... pic.twitter.com/aihlda80hb — Adithya (@Aditya_nerella1) February 18, 2021

We want David malan and jhye Richardson for our Mumbai Indians. Please @mipaltan 😍😍. Mahela sir, we want another trophy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FGjdyMAuLg — Adithya (@Aditya_nerella1) February 18, 2021

IPL auction 2021 list of new players

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas stars and three cricketers from Associate Nations will be subjected to selection at the IPL 2021 auction. On February 5, the BCCI announced that as many as 1,097 players registered their names. However, the entire list was later shortlisted and brought down to 291 players by the Indian board.

Apart from Jhye Richardson, other Australians to be up for grabs are Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch etc. With a maximum of 61 slots to be filled, here is an entire IPL auction 2021 list of new players, as announced by the BCCI.

ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced



2⃣9⃣2⃣ players set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021 😎



More details 👉 https://t.co/m8oEWWw4tg pic.twitter.com/881TWQifah — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2021

IPL 2021 auction: MI list of retained players 2021

The Mumbai Indians franchise retained the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and star-attractions Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Their most notable omission was Lasith Malinga, as he confirmed his retirement from franchise cricket to the Mumbai Indians camp prior to the retention announcement itself.

MI list of retained players 2021, watch video

