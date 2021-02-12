Gautam Gambhir Issues Big Challenge To Irfan Pathan Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction: WATCH

The BCCI on Thursday released the IPL auction 2021 new player list for the 14th edition of the cricketing extravaganza. As many as 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the IPL auction that is slated to take place in Chennai on February 18. According to an official release by the body, a total of 1,114 cricketers had initially registered themselves for the auction.

Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan star in fun IPL auction promo

However, the pruned list was arrived at after the eight IPL franchises submitted their shortlisted players. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs at the IPL auction in Chennai, as per BCCI. Moments after the IPL auction 2021 new player list was out, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir took to Instagram and uploaded an interesting promo of IPL 2021 auction featuring him alongside former teammate Irfan Pathan.

The promo was created by the official broadcasters of the IPL (Star Sports Network). In the promo, Pathan calls Gambhir and asks him if he has seen the IPL auction players list. In return, Gambhir asks who all are there in the list and Pathan starts taking the names. Pathan then says that the list is so long that even a whole day won't be enough. Gambhir responds saying if the list is so big, imagine how grand the auction would be. Gambhir also tagged Pathan in the post and challenged him as to who gets more picks correct.

IPL auction 2021 date

The BCCI on January 27 had confirmed the auction date after much speculation slating the IPL 2021 auction for February 18 in Chennai. In the mini-auction, as many as 139 cricketers were retained while 57 players parted ways with their franchises.

All the franchises will head into the IPL 2021 auction with a combined salary cap of ₹196.6 crore. When it comes to the balance of various franchises, Punjab has emerged at the top with the highest available balance after they released two of their costliest players from the previous edition of the tournament -- Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. With a remaining purse of ₹53.20 crore, they have ₹17.30 crore more to spend than second-placed Bangalore with ₹35.90 crores.

On the other hand, Kolkata and Hyderabad are among franchises with the smallest available balance in their coffers. Kolkata had retained 17 of their IPL 2020 players and Hyderabad had retained 22 cricketers ahead of the auction. Following this, both have a balance of ₹10.75 crore each in their salary caps.

