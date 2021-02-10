IPL Inspires UAE To Launch T20 League Of Its Own, Top Indian Film Stars Set To Buy Teams

The Indian Premier League is arguably the best franchise-based T20 tournaments in the world. The lucrative league, which was introduced in 2008, has paved the way for several T20 competitions in recent years. According to the latest development, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is coming up with their own IPL style league starting in December. The ECB hosted the 13th edition of the IPL from September-November 2020 and are buoyed after its success.

Emirates Cricket Board comes up with their very own IPL-style T20 league

The UAE T20 League will be a franchise-based competition that is set to attract top international cricketers and will also see some big business tycoons and film stars come on board as team owners. The announcement was made by the ECB on Twitter. ECB released a statement on Tuesday revealing full details about the event.

According to the statement, the T20 League has been sanctioned by ECB Chairman His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan to Dubai Sports City and will soon be held in the UAE. The dates being considered are December 2021 and January 2022. As per the statement, the modalities of the League are still a work under progress and the ECB plans to have six franchises initially and will finalise the stakeholders within a month.

ECB Board Member and Selection Committee Chairman, Dr. Tayeb Kamali said that they are delighted with the launch of their own T20 League. Kamali believes that the league will enhance the growth and popularity of cricket being played in the UAE. Kamali added that they also envisage that UAE-based players will continue to flourish through such opportunities as they continue to make their mark on the international stage.

ECB Vice Chairman and Board Member Asian Cricket Council, Khalid Al Zarooni, also said that they see the UAE T20 League as another premier addition to their growing tournament calendar. Zarooni stated that Emirates Cricket, and the UAE, has a proven history of identifying and embracing initiatives that underpin the success of the game, as well as encourage and develop home-grown talent.

Notably, a couple of years ago, the ECB had almost started a tournament involving four IPL franchises. The KKR owners, KXIP owners, Delhi Capitals owners and one other franchise had agreed to be a part of the competition but the BCCI's strong objection led to the cancellation of the event. Finally, the UAE T20 League has been announced and is all set to kick off in December 2021.

