IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's RCB Name Renowned Ex-India Opener As Batting Consultant

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has been roped in as a batting consultant by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Bangar will join the RCB coaching staff of Simon Katich (head coach), Mike Hesson (the director of cricket operations for RCB), Sridharan Sriram (batting and spin-bowling coach) and Adam Griffith (bowling coach).

RCB rope in Sanjay Bangar as batting consultant

Bangar has a considerable amount of coaching experience both in international cricket, as well as, the IPL. The Indian veteran was appointed as India's batting coach in August 2014 and continued till the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 before being replaced by Vikram Rathour. As far as IPL is concerned, Bangar has previously worked as the head coach of the Kings XI Punjab. Bangar commenced his IPL coaching career in 2014 as the assistant coach and was promoted to head coach as the side managed to reach the final. The 48-year old was with the franchise till 2016 before deciding to quit to avoid conflict of interest.

Meanwhile, RCB reached the playoffs in the IPL 2020 and will be eyeing a repeat of their brilliant performances in the IPL 2021 as well. The squad has retained its core group comprising of skipper Virat Kohli, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and explosive Proteas batsman AB de Villiers. Simon Katich and the management have also decided to keep youngster Devdutt Padikkal, who had a phenomenon IPL 2020, providing the squad with great starts at the top of the order.

Moreover, RCB has also decided to retain the services of Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini as they eye their maiden IPL title in 2021. Notable overseas players that have been retained include Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe and Kane Richardson. The franchise has also acquired the services of Daniel Sams as a trade from Delhi.

RCB list of retained players 2021

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pawan Deshpande

RCB list of released players 2021

Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Pavan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana & Umesh Yadav

Remaining purse: ₹35.7 crores

