IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Likely To Pick Up Rs. 100 Crore Stake At Delhi Capitals

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir may be making another return to his home IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals. Multiple Indian media reports have emerged on Friday which states that Gambhir is in talks to acquire a stake in the Delhi-based IPL franchise. Gambhir was a part of the then Delhi Daredevils outfit in the first three seasons of the IPL and finished his career at the franchise in 2018.

Gambhir to buy 10% stake in the Delhi Capitals?

The Delhi Capitals is presently a joint venture, owned by the GMR Group and JSW Sports. After JSW acquired a 50% stake last year, the team was rebranded from the 'Delhi Daredevils' to the 'Delhi Capitals'. The new identity did seem to work a few wonders for the team, which reached the IPL playoffs for the first time in seven years. It is now being reported that Gautam Gambhir, the 2010 and 2018 captain of the Capitals, is looking to buy a 10% share in the team and the deal has almost been sealed.

The reports also mention that Gambhir or his representatives have not yet made any comments on this development but the Delhi Capitals are set to make an official announcement on the same soon. It is being reported that Gambhir's 10% stake in the team could cost him somewhere in the region of Rs 100 crore. Media reports in 2018 suggested that the Capitals' valuation lied between Rs.1000-1100 crore after JSW's acquisition.

Gautam Gambhir, the face of the Delhi Capitals once again

Gautam Gambhir became a part of the Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural IPL of 2008 and stayed with the side until 2010. He even captained the side in the third season. In 2011, Gambhir was the most expensive player at the auction and made his way to KKR. There, he made the team see some of its most amazing moments and led them to two IPL trophies. In 2018, Gambhir controversially made his way back to the Capitals but only captained them for six matches before he sat out and let the young Shreyas Iyer lead the side for the remaining season. Gambhir then announced his retirement from cricket and even revealed that he did not take his 2018 fee from the Delhi team because he did not feel that he deserved it. Gambhir has scored 1182 runs for the Capitals in 46 matches.

