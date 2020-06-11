Gautam Gambhir 'completely Obsessed With The Game': VVS Laxman Pays Tribute To Left-hander

Indian cricketing great VVS Laxman, in his latest tweet of showing gratitude towards legends of Indian cricket, has now praised his former teammate Gautam Gambhir. The two cricketers were prominent members of the Indian line-up that was ranked no.1 in ICC Test team rankings between November 2009 and August 2011. In his tweet, VVS Laxman described Gautam Gambhir as someone who is “totally obsessed with the game”.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Considers Sachin Tendulkar Better Than Virat Kohli In ODI Cricket

VVS Laxman praises former teammate Gautam Gambhir

On Thursday, June 11, VVS Laxman took to Twitter and hailed Gautam Gambhir’s contribution towards Indian cricket. He stated that his former teammate was someone who “never shied away from a challenge on the cricket field”. VVS Laxman commended Gautam Gambhir’s ability to tackle express pace bowlers on difficult overseas tracks and also credited the left-hander for always standing up for his teammates against harsh oppositions such as Australia and Pakistan presumably.

‘Gautam Gambhir never backs down’: VVS Laxman

Massively inquisitive and totally obsessed with the game, @GautamGambhir never shied away from a challenge on a cricket field. Whether it was taking on express pace bowlers on spicy tracks overseas or standing up for a wronged teammate, he knew not what it was to back down. pic.twitter.com/RlZlGbucp1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 11, 2020

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Counters Yuvraj Singh's Call For Experienced Coaches In T20 Cricket

VVS Laxman celebrates Sachin Tendulkar’s career

Apart from crediting Gautam Gambhir for his years of service to Indian cricket, VVS Laxman also praised his other former teammates, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. The 134-Test veteran described Sachin Tendulkar’s career as a “trailblazing” one and spoke about the Master Blaster’s commitment, passion and respect towards the game. VVS Laxman also admired his down-to-earth personality and described it as one of the hallmarks of his greatness.

VVS Laxman’s tweet for Sachin Tendulkar

His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of,but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is.Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality,one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J0ZJX6AOZ1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2020

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Touched With VVS Laxman's 'special' Tribute For Him On Cancer Survivors Day

VVS Laxman praises former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh

Talking about Yuvraj Singh, the former Hyderabad-based cricketer posted an image of the all-rounder celebrating after hitting the winning runs against Australia in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. He wrote in the caption that the southpaw has been an inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer. VVS Laxman added that it is “scarcely believable” that Yuvraj Singh carried the Indian team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup even though he was “gravely unwell” at the time.

On June 6, VVS Laxman praised veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh by recalling the early stages of his career. The right-handed batsman posted a still of the off-spinner celebrating after taking an Australian wicket at the iconic Eden Gardens during the famous 2001 Test series.

VVS Laxman’s tweets for Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh

An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer,it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit pic.twitter.com/cRUBAGdBCu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 7, 2020

Another person could easily have buckled under the string of personal and professional setbacks that marked the early part of his career. Channelizing potential frustration into unbridled aggression, @harbhajan_singh held his own at the highest level for a decade and a half. pic.twitter.com/q7gF47rrTJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 6, 2020

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Gautam Gambhir For 'not Smiling' In Latest Instagram Post