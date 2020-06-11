Last Updated:

Gautam Gambhir 'completely Obsessed With The Game': VVS Laxman Pays Tribute To Left-hander

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman recently took to Twitter and wrote some words of admiration for his ex-teammate and former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir.

Indian cricketing great VVS Laxman, in his latest tweet of showing gratitude towards legends of Indian cricket, has now praised his former teammate Gautam Gambhir. The two cricketers were prominent members of the Indian line-up that was ranked no.1 in ICC Test team rankings between November 2009 and August 2011. In his tweet, VVS Laxman described Gautam Gambhir as someone who is “totally obsessed with the game”.

VVS Laxman praises former teammate Gautam Gambhir

On Thursday, June 11, VVS Laxman took to Twitter and hailed Gautam Gambhir’s contribution towards Indian cricket. He stated that his former teammate was someone who “never shied away from a challenge on the cricket field”. VVS Laxman commended Gautam Gambhir’s ability to tackle express pace bowlers on difficult overseas tracks and also credited the left-hander for always standing up for his teammates against harsh oppositions such as Australia and Pakistan presumably.

‘Gautam Gambhir never backs down’: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman celebrates Sachin Tendulkar’s career

Apart from crediting Gautam Gambhir for his years of service to Indian cricket, VVS Laxman also praised his other former teammates, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. The 134-Test veteran described Sachin Tendulkar’s career as a “trailblazing” one and spoke about the Master Blaster’s commitment, passion and respect towards the game. VVS Laxman also admired his down-to-earth personality and described it as one of the hallmarks of his greatness.

VVS Laxman’s tweet for Sachin Tendulkar

VVS Laxman praises former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh

Talking about Yuvraj Singh, the former Hyderabad-based cricketer posted an image of the all-rounder celebrating after hitting the winning runs against Australia in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. He wrote in the caption that the southpaw has been an inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer. VVS Laxman added that it is “scarcely believable” that Yuvraj Singh carried the Indian team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup even though he was “gravely unwell” at the time.

On June 6, VVS Laxman praised veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh by recalling the early stages of his career. The right-handed batsman posted a still of the off-spinner celebrating after taking an Australian wicket at the iconic Eden Gardens during the famous 2001 Test series.

VVS Laxman’s tweets for Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh

