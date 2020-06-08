Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Gautam Gambhir For 'not Smiling' In Latest Instagram Post

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is one of the best batsmen that India has ever produced. The southpaw, who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, is now into his second innings of sorts as a politician. Gautam Gambhir is known for his profound nature on and off the field. Gautam Gambhir was mostly spotted sporting a straight face during the course of his playing career. In fact, even after the 38-year-old hung his boots, his habit of not smiling much has seemingly not changed.

Yuvraj Singh trolls Gautam Gambhir on his latest Instagram photo

Gautam Gambhir took to Instagram and shared a photo where he is seen in an intense mood. He comically captioned the post by saying that his expression in the picture was often seen whenever he edged an outswinger to the slip cordon. As soon as Gautam Gambhir posted the photo, fans started flooding the comments section with humorous reactions.

However, one notable comment was from former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The southpaw is known for his funny comments on Instagram which have often left the fans in splits. Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Chalo at least your emoji has smiled.” Gautam Gambhir also came up with a cheeky reply to Yuvraj Singh's comment. Gautam Gambhir wrote, "Prince the emoji is trolling me just like you do always,”

Gautam Gambhir contradicts Yuvraj Singh's statement about coaching credentials

Recently, Yuvraj Singh had criticized the appointment of Vikram Rathour as India's batting coach. Yuvraj Singh also questioned Rathour's ability to guide Indian players in T20 cricket. Yuvraj Singh went on to question his credentials, saying that he has just played six Tests and seven ODIs for India between 1996 and 1997. Yuvraj Singh reckoned that the current coach doesn’t have enough experience in that format.

In response, Gautam Gambhir came out and contradicted Yuvraj Singh's statement. The southpaw said that it is not necessary to have huge experience to be a good coach. In a Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir said that it is important for a selector to have an experience of international cricket. However, the same doesn’t go for the coach to be successful. He added that one can probably just have a different T20 batting coach, specifically for that particular format.

Gautam Gambhir further said that no coach can teach a batsman how to hit a lap shot or a reverse lap shot. Gautam Gambhir added that if someone is trying to do that to a player, he is harming him more than actually making him a better player. Gautam Gambhir believes that the coach’s work is just to make a player relaxed and give them the liberty to express themselves on the field. He reckoned that a coach in the T20 format helps declutter the batsman's mind and makes them play big shots wisely.

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR TWITTER