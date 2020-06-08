Yuvraj Singh Touched With VVS Laxman's 'special' Tribute For Him On Cancer Survivors Day

Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Sunday paid tribute to one of the national side's dynamic all-rounders of all time, Yuvraj Singh on Twitter, in which he spoke about how the former cricketer carried the 2011 World Cup-winning team on his shoulders. On the occasion of Cancer Survivor Day on Sunday, Yuvraj Singh penned a strong post on social media in which he shared a picture where he is enjoying a light-hearted moment with cancer-stricken children.

Yuvraj Singh thanks VVS Laxman for his special message

VVS Laxman paid tribute to Yuvraj Singh by sharing a photo in which the former Punjab cricketer is seen celebrating after helping Team India beat Australia in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final along with an inspirational message. Yuvraj Singh thanked VVS Laxman for penning down the special message for him. Here's what VVS Laxman tweeted -

An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer,it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit pic.twitter.com/cRUBAGdBCu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 7, 2020



The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament. In the World Cup, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets. Apart from the tribute message from VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh received a reaction from Harbhajan over his post on the occasion of Cancer Survivor Day. Harbhajan Singh posted two heart emojis in his message -

VVS Laxman tribute to Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar

Recently, VVS Laxman in his latest series of showing gratitude to the legends of the game, posted images of Sachin Tendulkar and former Team India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as well as Harbhajan Singh. While posting the iconic picture of Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt in the Lord's balcony, VVS Laxman described Sourav Ganguly as someone who always wore his heart on his sleeve.

Unconventional and fiercely proud, @SGanguly99 wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too! Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was credit to his great leadership qualities. pic.twitter.com/wCVuRctqPD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 2, 2020

The iconic picture of Sourav Ganguly at the Lord's balcony remains memorable for many fans because India not just managed to chase down a mammoth target, but did it with help of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, especially when the Men in Blue looked down and out in the contest.

While paying tribute to Sachin Tendulkar, Laxman described the cricket icon's career as the stuff legends are made of. He further wrote that it was Tendulkar's commitment, passion and respect that made him what he is today. He also wrote that one of the hallmarks of his greatness has been staying grounded despite receiving such fame.

His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of,but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is.Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality,one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J0ZJX6AOZ1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2020

(IMAGE: YUVRAJ SINGH/ VVS LAXMAN/ INSTAGRAM)