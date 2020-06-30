Gautam Gambhir Posts Picture From School Days, Shikhar Dhawan Identifies Him Wrongly

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir recently shared a photo from his school days asking fans to identify him in the picture. Gautam Gambhir continues to be active on social media during COVID-19 lockdown, by sharing images of him spending time with the family. With no cricket action taking place currently, current and former cricketers have been keeping themselves busy posting images and videos on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan, Munaf Patel reply to Gautam Gambhir's childhood picture

The latest image shared by Gautam Gambhir is a group photo from his schooldays and fans have even commented on his latest image. Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan also tried to identify the former cricketer in the picture by looking at his ears, but he failed to make the right guess. Former India pacer Munaf Patel also commented on Gambhir's photo by posting two laughing emojis. Here is Gautam Gambhir's latest picture -

Gautam Gambhir and Munaf Patel were part of India's 2011 World Cup winning team, while Shikhar Dhawan has played alongside both the cricketers in his younger days.

Recently, Shikhar Dhawan made the announcement about their recently adopted two pet dogs - Chloe and Valentine. In one of the photographs, Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar is also seen sitting with the southpaw, introducing the new family members over on Twitter, while in other images Dhawan could be seen caressing the dogs' foreheads.

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag plea to fans before Sanjay Dobal death

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag on Sunday, June 28, i.e. one day prior to Sanjay Dobal’s demise, took to Twitter appealing to their fans and followers to help Sanjay Dobal in his plasma therapy by donating blood. Sanjay Dobal, who played club cricket and trained Under-23 players in Delhi, finally passed away on Monday, June 29 after failing to recover from COVID-19. Dobal used to play for the prestigious Sonnet Cricket Club, from where the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ashish Nehra, Manoj Prabhakar, Aakash Chopra and Rishabh Pant have emerged.

Sanjay Dobal's death was mourned by the likes of Aakash Chopra and Mohammad Kaif on social media as well.

(IMAGE: GAUTAM GAMBHIR / INSTAGRAM)