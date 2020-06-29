Shikhar Dhawan Introduces Two New Family Members To The World, Indian Teammates React

With international cricket yet to make a return due to ongoing lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic, Shikhar Dhawan has been quite active on social media posting videos of him spending time with his family. Fans have also got a glimpse of the Shikhar Dhawan house with the cricketer posting videos of him playing badminton with his wife and also cleaning his house with son Zorawar. Recently, the Delhi Capitals opener posted an image on his social media handle where he made an announcement over welcoming two new members in the family.

Shikhar Dhawan welcomes Chloe and Valentine

In the latest post, Shikhar Dhawan made the announcement about their recently adopted two pet dogs - Chloe and Valentine. In one of the photographs, Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar is also seen sitting with the southpaw, introducing the new family members over on Twitter, while in other images Dhawan could be seen caressing the dogs' foreheads. Here is Shikhar Dhawan's latest post -

Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan also commented on Shikhar Dhawan's latest post. Here's what they said -

Recently, Shikhar Dhawan had uploaded a video in which he was seen riding a horse. In the caption, the cricketer wrote that he enjoyed this feeling after ages and it was a great ride. The left-hander last played an ODI match for India in January this year and after picking up an injury he was ruled out of the series against New Zealand. Dhawan was all set to return for the IPL 2020 before it was postponed due to COVID-19

Shikhar Dhawan net worth

Shikhar Dhawan has a net worth that stands at an estimated â‚¹92.5 crore, as reported by Networthopedia and Kreedon. Shikhar Dhawan net worth includes a number of sponsorship deals and has endorsed brands like Boat, Ramsons, GS Caltex and more. He is also the brand ambassador of Alcis Sports and DaOne, which is his own home decor brand.

He has also appeared in advertisements campaigns for Lays, Oppo and Nerolac. However, his exact earnings from endorsements have not been revealed. Shikhar Dhawan also earns a total sum of â‚¹5.2 crore every year from the IPL as he plays for the Delhi Capitals. He first joined the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2019 after he was released by SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2019 auction. He was retained by DC in the IPL 2020 auction.

Shikhar Dhawan to perform his signature step in front of the camera

Shikhar Dhawan during an Instagram live session with Delhi Capitals' recently said that cricket will not be the same without the fans but he will now do his famous thigh-five celebration looking towards the cameras so that the fans can watch him on TV and get some feel of being on the ground.

Dhawan was set to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19. The southpaw had a brilliant IPL campaign in 2019 for Delhi Capitals where he scored 521 runs in 16 matches. However, they lost the Qualifier 2 against Chennai Super Kings.

Disclaimer: The above Shikhar Dhawan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.