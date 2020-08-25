Gautam Gambhir Recalls Showing His 'cool Side' In Fun Talk Show Comically; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of the game in December 2018. During his 15-year journey with Indian cricket, the Delhi-based batsman represented his national side in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is and was top-scorer for India in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup. During his playing days, Gautam Gambhir was known for his aggression and on-field tussles with several of his opponents.

Even post-retirement, the veteran campaigner often involves himself in social media feuds with others, with his most notable and recurring foe being former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Gautam Gambhir shows off his non-aggressive side

Apparently, Gautam Gambhir also has a fun side, as evidenced by his recent post on Instagram. In April 2017, the former Indian opening batsman interacted with Vikram Sathaye on Viu India’s What the Duck. In a particular segment of the show, Gautam Gambhir was asked to repeat some of the iconic ‘bad guy’ lines of popular Bollywood villains in a friendly manner. On Monday, August 24, the ex-cricketer shared the same video segment on his Instagram with a caption: “Just look at me in this! And you guys say I get too aggressive!”.

Gautam Gambhir’s hilarious side on Instagram, watch video

Gautam Gambhir career round-up

Gautam Gambhir is a two-time World Cup-winner, where he played under the leadership of MS Dhoni on both occasions. During his playing days, the cricketer formed a destructive opening pair with Virender Sehwag in all three forms of the game. Moreover, the batting alliance between Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag at the top of the order remains India’s fourth-most successful opening pair of all time in ODIs. On an individual level, the stylish left-handed batsman aggregated 10,324 runs across all his international appearances.

How much is Gautam Gambhir net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at US$130 million (₹98 crore). The Gautam Gambhir net worth comprises of his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. Gautam Gambhir is also a Member of Parliament where he gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. Additionally, he receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi.

In late 2019, multiple media reports suggested that Gautam Gambhir will be a minority stake owner for the Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2020, having bought a 10% stake worth US$133 million (₹100 crore) in the franchise.

Image credits: Gautam Gambhir Instagram