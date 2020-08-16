Yuvraj Singh Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane As Former Skipper MS Dhoni Calls It A Day

Sharing a compilation of his on-field moments with MS Dhoni, former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated the former skipper as he called it a day on his career in international cricket. Singh, who won 2007 T20 and 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni's leadership, recalled the partnerships he enjoyed with the former skipper. The Punjab-lad also wished Dhoni the best for his future.

Yuvraj Singh's tribute:

Congratulations @msdhoni on a great career! Enjoyed lifting the 2007 and 2011 WC trophies together for our country and our many partnerships on the field. My best wishes to you for the future 👍 pic.twitter.com/2g3tgTsLfn — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 16, 2020

Earlier, former India batsman Virender Sehwag also paid his tribute to the former Indian skipper as he hung his boots on Saturday. The explosive batsman remarked that there has been no one like Dhoni and there never will be. He also added that Dhoni had that connect with people and was like a 'family member' to many cricket lovers.

"Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead," Sehwag tweeted.

MS Dhoni announces retirement

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

However, Dhoni will lead the Chennai Supre Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates before the Men in Yellow board the flight to the Middle East. The Lions are expected to travel on August 21, as per reports.

