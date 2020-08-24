Virender Sehwag Expresses Shock, Wit At MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Fans Beating Up Each Other

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has divided the fan bases of cricketers so much that the fans who celebrate the success of the Indian team together, are found at the opposite ends of the spectrum during the cash-rich league. Time and again, a strong war of words on social media has been seen amongst fans of various franchises, more so depending on their 'rivalry'. However, a hideous incident took place in Kurundwad of Kolhapur district between Rohit Sharma's and MS Dhoni's fans on Saturday.

Virender Sehwag left disappointed after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's fans engage in a physical fight

The brawl happened over the hoardings of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. As soon as Dhoni retirement news was out, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain's fans erected his hoardings. Rohit Sharma's fans also did the same when he was honoured with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on Friday.

However, the hoardings of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were placed in close proximity, which led to an altercation between their fan bases. The matter escalated quickly when one of the fans tore down the hoarding having Rohit Sharma’s photo. Seeing his idol's photo being torn, one fan started abusing others before MS Dhoni fans took him to a nearby sugarcane field and beat him.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was left disappointed with this incident. Virender Sehwag took to Instagram and urged fans to not engage in violence and get divided based on the players as the cricketers themselves are extremely fond of each other. Virender Sehwag further said that some fans are mad and obsessed at a different level. He advised them to remember Team India as one unit and not base their love on any individual player. Let's take a look at Virender Sehwag's witty post -

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have reached the UAE along with their respective franchises for IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 is set to commence on September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. The 53-day tournament will witness ten-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The franchises have already started gearing up for the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20 SOCIAL MEDIA