Gautam Gambhir Shows Funny Side By Quoting Hindi Song For Juggling Catch Video: Watch

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is known for having a fiery personality on the field. During his playing days, the opening batsman was never one to shy away from speaking his mind out and continues to do so. However, in the latest post made by Gautam Gambhir on Instagram, he has shown his funny side to his fans.

Gautam Gambhir shares hilarious Kolkata Knight Riders video

Gautam Gambhir took to Instagram to share a video of himself from the time he was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the video, Gautam Gambhir is seen making a meal of a catch. The batsman fumbles the ball thrice, before finally completing the catch on his fourth try. Sharing the video, Gautam Gambhir used the famous song ‘Hawa Ke Saath Saath’ from the 1972 movie ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’. Along with the video, Gautam Gambhir wrote the lyrics of the song as the caption, while also posting a couple of laughing emojis as he shared the hilarious incident.

Several fans and cricketers reacted to the video posted by Gautam Gambhir. Retired fast bowler Munaf Patel shared laughing emojis on the post. All-rounder Irfan Pathan commented on the video as well. The former Indian cricketer cheekily used Gautam Gambhir’s initials to suggest that the catch was a jugular. Looking at the video, many fans remembered Gautam Gambhir’s playing days as well. One fan commented that he missed seeing the cricketer on the field, while others praised him for his captaincy.

Gautam Gambhir’s impressive Kolkata Knight Riders record

Gautam Gambhir was responsible for turning Kolkata Knight Riders's fortunes in the IPL during his playing days. Before Gautam Gambhir was made captain of the IPL franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders had even failed to make the playoffs of the tournament. However, the batsman led KKR to two IPL titles during his time, as he transformed the Kolkata outfit.

Recently, popular sports presenter Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel had talked about Gautam Gambhir’s importance to KKR. The former cricketer explained how the batsman has left an indelible mark in KKR's IPL history. A few months ago, Gautam Gambhir while speaking on the show Cricket Connecte, talked about his experience of becoming the KKR captain. The retired cricketer revealed that after he was given the leadership reigns, the only thing he told KKR's team owners was the franchise is going to be in a better position whenever he leaves it and that is exactly what happened.

Image Courtesy: iplt20.com