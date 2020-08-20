Yuvraj Singh Prays For Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones In Devastating Bihar Floods

The Bihar floods have caused widespread damage to the state, resulting in a massive loss of life and property. According to media reports more than 81.67 lakh people have already been affected by the Bihar floods. In such a time of crisis, several famous personalities have pledged their support for relief operations concerning the Bihar floods. Now, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has spoken about the Bihar floods as well.

Yuvraj Singh pays condolences to Bihar floods victims

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh tweeted prayers for the many families who got displaced from their homes and lost their lives due to floods in Bihar. Sharing the hashtag of ‘BiharFloods’, Yuvraj Singh also wrote that he hoped that the situation in the state eases out soon. After Yuvraj Singh’s tweet, several users praised the cricketer for speaking about the Bihar floods.

Prayers for the many families displaced from their homes and for those who lost their lives due to the floods in Bihar. Hope this situation eases out soon 🙏🏻 #BiharFloods — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 20, 2020

A user tweeted saying that they need more voices like Yuvraj Singh, as he wrote that it was kind of the cricketer to talk about the calamity. Another person thanked Yuvraj Singh for his support, writing that the former cricketer has understood the struggles of the people of Bihar. Many netizens also pointed out that Yuvraj Singh is one of the few personalities who has spoken about the issue.

Thank you youvraj for your prayers. You are true heart person

Atleast you understand the pain of bihar n flooding — R.J (@RahulJaiss) August 20, 2020

So kind of you. But our leaders are focused on Assembly Election. We need more voices like yours. — Md. Sami Ahmad (@samipkb) August 20, 2020

Over the past week, Yuvraj Singh has also used his social media presence to spread awareness about the importance of wearing masks. On August 10, Yuvraj Singh had announced that he will support the World Health Organization’s (WHO) ‘Wear A Mask’ challenge. Talking about the same, Yuvraj Singh had asked his fans to share videos and selfies of themselves wearing a mask and share it with him using the ‘youwecan’ hashtag.

I support @DrTedros & @WHO #WearAMask challenge to keep my loved ones safe from #COVID19. I encourage you all to post videos/selfie while wearing a mask, tag #youwecan & nominate 3 friends to do the same.



I call on @ImRo45 @harbhajan_singh @hazelkeech to take this challenge. https://t.co/yekWftfXoB pic.twitter.com/lvgqXS4hdp — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 10, 2020

Yuvraj Singh is not the only cricketer who has spoken about the Bihar floods. Last month, Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had come out in support of those affected by the Bihar and Assam floods. Taking to their social media accounts, the duo announced that they will be donating to three organisations doing credible welfare work to help those impacted by the Bihar floods and the Assam floods. Echoing similar sentiments, Indian football captain had earlier also asked citizens to pay attention to the problems faced by people due to the Assam floods. The famous footballer had tweeted that along with prayers, the state of Assam needs as much help as possible to recover from the floods.

Image Courtesy: instagram/yuvisofficial