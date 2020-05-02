Rohit Sharma Picks Toughest Indian Bowler To Face In The Nets And Its NOT Jasprit Bumrah

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen of modern times. The right-handed batsman, who broke into the Indian team a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents in cricket. Rohit Sharma has gone onto become a veteran in limited-formats of the game and is slowly establishing himself in the Test circuit.

The Mumbai lad is renowned for his daddy hundreds. When Rohit Sharma gets going, there's hardly any bowler who can put the shackles on his onslaught. But Rohit Sharma recently revealed the name of an Indian bowler who is the toughest to face in the nets.

Rohit Sharma names Mohammed Shami as the toughest bowler to face in the nets

While speaking to Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on a YouTube chat show, Rohit Sharma said that Mohammed Shami is the toughest bowler he has ever faced in the nets. He added that the pitches in net sessions are usually lush green with a lot of moisture in them. So, Mohammed Shami loves green pitches and whenever he sees a green pitch, he comes into bowl having a lot more biryani, according to Sharma. Sharma comically said that he has repeatedly requested Shami not to bowl bouncers at him in the nets, but to no avail as he still has to face them since the fast bowler gets all charged up.

Rohit Sharma further said that Mohammed Shami is the toughest bowler to face in the nets as they have played a lot more against him in the nets. Rohit Sharma added that Jasprit Bumrah is also difficult to deal with but he has been playing alongside Mohammed Shami since 2012-13 and he faces Jasprit Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians nets as well. Rohit Sharma further said that he hasn’t faced Jasprit Bumrah as much as he has faced Mohammed Shami.

Rohit Sharma also spoke on the competition between the two pacers. He said Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah usually compete with each other as to who beats the batsmen more, who hits a batsman more on the helmet, so they compete with each other and it creates a tough task for the Indian batsmen.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER