Mohammed Shami Feels IPL Has Improved His Bowling Courtesy Wasim Akram And Zaheer Khan

India pacer Mohammed Shami is one of the leading bowlers in the world across all three formats. Mohammed Shami's on-field performances have received lots of plaudits from the fans and the cricketing fraternity. Mohammed Shami’s toe-crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers have the potential to give many opposition batsmen shivers down their spine.

Mohammed Shami reveals the names of the bowlers who shaped his career

On Tuesday, Mohammed Shami was in an Instagram live session with former KKR batsman Manoj Tiwary. The duo spoke on a range of topics where Mohammed Shami made an interesting revelation. Mohammed Shami revealed that Zaheer Khan and Wasim Akram played a massive role in shaping his bowling career.

Mohammed Shami said while growing up, he used to witness that India and Pakistan used to be the most intense matches. The ex-Delhi Capitals pacer added that Sachin Tendulkar is a great of the game and he looked up at him when he was growing up. He also said that for him, the best batting pair was of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. When it comes to batting, he used to look up to Sehwag and Tendulkar.

Shami added that when India and Pakistan locked horns with each other, he also used to like Wasim Akram. Mohammed Shami worked with Akram at KKR when the latter was the bowling coach of the franchise. Speaking on the same, Shami said he had watched Wasim Akram all his life on television, but with KKR, he had the chance to learn from him. He also said how he was not even able to talk to him initially.

Shami also revealed how Akram came up to him and initiated a conversation with him and how he started telling him things about bowling. Shami added that he read him very fast, and realized what he is all about. The ex-Delhi Capitals pacer added that he learnt a lot from him. He further said that if a cricketer has the access to someone experienced close to them, then one should not shy away and try to learn maximum things as well.

Shami further said that Zaheer Khan and he did not play much together, but whenever he got the chance to talk to him, the former India pacer was very helpful. He further said that he spent time with Zaheer during his IPL stint with Delhi Capitals and added that Zaheer Khan was very experienced so he just wanted to learn how to go about bowling with the new ball.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKETWORLDCUP.COM