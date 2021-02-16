Gautam Gambhir Urges MS Dhoni To Pick THIS Top, In-form All-rounder At IPL 2021 Auction

There is an immense buzz ahead of the upcoming IPL auction, considering the prominent names that have registered themselves for the event. All the franchises will also be keen to make the most of this opportunity and sign valuable additions in order to further strengthen their line-ups. Former Indian opening batsman, Gautam Gambhir, has offered a piece of advice for the Chennai Super Kings team management ahead of the much-anticipated auction.

Gautam Gambhir wants Chennai Super Kings to target Moeen Ali in IPL auction

The MS Dhoni-led side surprisingly had an underwhelming season last year and they will be keen to stage a turnaround in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. The franchise will head into the mini-auction with a purse of ₹19.9 crores. They have already acquired the services of veteran IPL batsman Robin Uthappa ahead of the event.

Speaking in an interview on the Star Sports Network, Gautam Gambhir urged MS Dhoni & Co. to consider England's Moeen Ali during the upcoming auction. According to the former cricketer, the English all-rounder could be the ideal backup for Dwayne Bravo. He added that the franchise can use his bowling on the spin-friendly Chepauk wicket, whereas he can play the role of a floater in the team's batting order.

It is worth mentioning that Gambhir had also suggested that the franchise should go after Krishnappa Gowtham and Chris Morris in the auction. However, Morris might struggle to attract a lot of bids considering that South Africa will take part in a home series against Pakistan during the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League. Moreover, he could also miss a considerable part of the season due to the quarantine policies.

IPL auction 2021 date and time

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on January 27 that the forthcoming IPL auction will take place in Chennai after the completion of the second Test match between India and England. It was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social media account that the auction will take place on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the live telecast of the program will begin at 2 PM (IST) while the auction will begin from 3 PM onwards.

IPL auction live streaming information

There is a significant buzz ahead of the IPL 2021 auction and cricket enthusiasts will also be treated with the live telecast as well as live streaming of the event. Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well as on JioTV.

