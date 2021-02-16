R Ashwin's Wife Shares Fan-created Poster On His Chennai Exploits, Netizens Left In Splits

R Ashwin has been India's go-to bowler in the ongoing India vs England Test series 2021. He picked up over 9 wickets in the first match but his efforts went in vain as the Indian team lost that match in Chennai by a heavy margin. England capitalized on skipper Joe Root's magnificent double hundred along with Ben Stokes' gritty 82 as the visitors recorded a massive 578 runs in the first innings. It was an uphill task from there on for the Indian team as they were bundled out for 337 and 192 in their two innings as the visitors went on to record a massive 227-run win.

However, India bounced back in tremendous fashion, banking on R Ashwin's exploits at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He played the second Test of India vs England Test series 2021 with great intent and banked on his all-round abilities to see the Indian team hold a commanding position since the first day of the match.

After registering his 29th five-wicket haul against England in their first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show by displaying his skills with the bat. His batting exhibition on a spin-friendly track where most of the Indian batsmen struggled to play on, made fans, cricketers. and pundits sit back and admire Ashwin's efforts to help India register a massive lead. He also went on to get his fifth Test century in the process.

Cricket fans took to various social media platforms and started creating various memes for praising the Indian spinner over his fantastic performances in Chennai. Social media networking platform Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes as fans rejoiced Ashwin's stellar performance.

Ashwin wife: Prithi Narayanan leaves fan in splits with Ashwin's meme

One such meme caught the attention of Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan and could not resist laughing at it alone. She went on to share the meme across and question the antics of the fan who made the meme. The photoshopped picture shared by Prithi has the Indian spinner replace Vijay Sethupathi in a morphed poster of a South Indian movie with the movie poster reading as "Ash Anna In The Chepauk As MASTER”

Ashwin's wife was pretty impressed by the creativity of the cricket fans when she came across the meme and decided to share the picture herself by using the caption: “Who did this?

Who did this 😂 pic.twitter.com/opmD6oRq0o — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) February 15, 2021

Prithi Narayanan's comment soon was soon flooded again by responses from netizens. They were left in splits after they saw the poster and reacted to it. Let's look at some of the most hilarious replies on the tweet. The Ashwin Test wickets tally stands at 394, giving him a very good opportunity to cross the 400-mark in Ahmedabad. Besides the Ashwin Test wickets, other Ashwin stats in batting also improved following his all-round performance in Chennai as he went past 2500 runs in the longest format of the game with 5 centuries to his name.

😂😂 He has conducted an absolute masterclass in this test — and this is a professor saying this!! Master is very appropriate. 😀 — Vijay Raghunathan (@PurdueProfessor) February 15, 2021

Well a certain Viru Pa did this! pic.twitter.com/7VpnRZQt2l — शुभम राऊत (@ShubhamRaut2397) February 15, 2021

DC Admin: Guilty as charged 🙋🏻‍♂ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 15, 2021

