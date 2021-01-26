Gautam Gambhir Urges Shubman Gill To 'keep His Head Down' After Dream Test Debut In Aus

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has said that one must not put too much pressure on youngster Shubman Gill after a dream start to his Test career in the recently-concluded away series against Australia.

Gill, who was warming the bench during the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval got an opportunity in the following Test match (Boxing Day) at the iconic MCG and there was no looking back for him from then on as he finished with 259 runs in three matches.

'Let's not jump the gun': Gautam Gambhir

"Gill should be opening with Rohit Sharma, no doubt about it. But let's not jump the gun. We just can't put someone really high up there. Yes, he has got the talent but he needs to keep his head down because international cricket can be tough," said Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports Game Plan.

"Yes, you have had a honeymoon start to your international career. It can't be better than this. Playing in Australia, winning the series with a young side. You have done really well", the 2011 World Cup winner added.

"You have batted beautifully, no doubt about it, but let's give him time as well and let him develop on his own rather than putting too much pressure and too much expectations on him", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added.

Gill keeps India in the hunt in the series-decider with a brilliant 91

The ICC U-19 2018 World Cup winner laid a solid foundation with an outstanding knock of 91 in the second innings as India chased a stiff target of 328 to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and even though he ended up missing out on his maiden Test century after being caught at first slip by Steve Smith off Nathan Lyon, it was an impactful knock as the Men In Blue ended up registering a historic win to seal the four-match series 2-1 and register back-to-back Test series wins Down Under.

At the same time, the Men In Blue also breached Australia's fortress Gabba after a long wait of nearly 33 years. The Aussies had not lost a single Test match at the venue since 1988 and prior to the final Test match against India, they had a 28-match unbeaten streak in the longest format.

