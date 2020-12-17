Prithvi Shaw Made Fun Of By Twitterati With 'Sachin, Sehwag And Lara In One' Jibe

The Indian cricket team have kicked off the Border-Gavaskar Test series as their captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. With the BCCI announcing India's playing XI for the day before the first Test, fans expected to see Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal walk onto the pitch. The BCCI's decision to announce the starting 11 a day before also sent the Indian cricket team fans were in a frenzy as youngster Shubman Gill was left out of the starting 11. Fans questioned the section of Prithvi Shaw over Shubman Gill as the former had been very poor in the warm-up matches.

Prithvi Shaw had a Test debut match as an Indian opener against West Indies. The opener managed to score a century in his first Test back in 2018 and was also declared the Player of the Series. Shaw had managed an impressive 237 runs in three innings as his future with the Indian cricket team looked bright.

Since then, Shaw has failed to impress everyone. His next Test series came against New Zealand earlier this year where managed to score only 98 runs in four innings. His performance in the practice Test against the Australia A team has also made the fans question his position in the starting 11.

Prithvi Shaw fails to impress

Prithvi Shaw could manage to hit only 52 runs off four innings during the 2 warm-up matches. Compared to Shubman Gill who managed 137 runs in just 2 games, the Kolkata IPL star was left out as the team management opted to stick with Shaw.

The Indian team's decision to stick with Shaw backfired pretty soon. The young opener, who took the strike in India vs Australia 1st Test was back in the hut after the second ball. Facing Mitchell Starc, the Aussie pacer clean bowled Shaw with the stumps uprooted.

Twitterati soon flooded the social media platform with a hilarious jibe at Prithvi Shaw. The Indian opener was once considered as a combination of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara. Cricket fans and pundits across the world had seen great potential in the youngster who nows seems to be in awful form. With a duck to his name in India vs Australia 1st Test, fans have started mocking the Indian opener. Have a look at some of the craziest fan reactions from Twitter.

How to watch India vs Australia live?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will be played on Tuesday, December 17. The match will start at 9:30 am IST from the Adelaide Oval. The contest will be televised live in India on the Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3 channels. It can also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

