Virender Sehwag's Adelaide Test 2003 Reference Falls Flat After Indian Batting Collapse

India's change in fortunes Down Under has been rapid. Playing for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy, the visitors have had a spectacular batting collapse in Adelaide today on Day 3 of the Test and are sure to lose the first Test in a disconcerting manner. This result is much more shocking considering the superior performance of the Men in Blue in the first two innings of the game. After finishing Day 2 with a dominant lead, India were starting to look like the favourites to win the India vs Australia 1st Test but their loss has caused many predictions to age rather badly.

Adelaide and Australia all out for 191 reminds of 2003, though that was in the second innings.

Bowling mast ki apan logon ne. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2020

Sehwag's optimistic prediction falls flat after Indian collapse

One such prediction was by none other than former Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag. The king of witticisms heaped praise on the Indian side, paying them the high compliment of a comparison to the Indian side that toured Australia in 2003-04. Veeru took to Twitter to poke some fun at the Aussies who were cleaned up by the Indian bowling attack for just 191 runs - a sorry sight until India's far worse demonstration today. In his tweet, he likened this Indian performance to another one, 17 years ago, that saw India take their first-ever 1-0 lead in a Test series in the continent.

The match Sehwag was referring to was the second Test of the India vs Australia 2003-04 series held at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts had set a mammoth 556 runs for India in their very first innings, courtesy of a brilliant 242 by Ricky Ponting. While after a terrible start, India were 4-85 in just 20.3 overs. Sehwag himself had made just 47 before departing at the hands of Andy Bichel. India's entire innings after that was anchored by two of the side's most gritty Test cricketers - Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

The last man to fall - having batted for a crazy 9.9 hours - Dravid put together 233 runs along with Laxman, who made 148, to take India to 523.

India vs Australia live

Sehwag's comparison though was not for the Indian batsmen - who were nowhere close to the epic Dravid-Laxman effort - but for the bowlers. The second innings of the 2003 match had witnessed a magical spell by Ajit Agarkar, whose 41-6 contributed greatly to the Australians' collapse for just 196 in the second innings. This left India a final target of 230, which the boys managed, once again, due to a Dravid masterclass.

Similarly, on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 1st Test, R Ashwin provided India with a spell of 4-55 to help bundle out the Aussies for 191. However, Sehwag's optimistic prediction did not go all the way, with the Indians scoring just 36 runs in their second innings. Leaving the hosts just 90 runs to chase - a chase they have deservedly finished before tea on Day 3.

Image Credits: AP

