Ravi Shastri's 'Sachin, Lara And Sehwag' Comparison For Prithvi Shaw Trolled On Twitter

Indian Men's cricket team coach, Ravi Shastri, who was already under fire for his questionable picks for the India vs Australia 1st Test, has now become the target of social media memes for his comments on Prithvi Shaw. India's picks for the playing XI - in particular the decision to pick Shaw over the much more in-form Shubman Gill - earned the team management the ire of many fans. The onus was on Shaw to prove the people wrong, but the 21-year old could not stand up to the immense scrutiny and failed.

Ravi Shastri compares Duckvi Shaw with Sachin, Sehwag and Lara. Meanwhile Indian cricket fans be like. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/FAzYwmV612 — Priyanshu_rai_BhUmIhAr (@itsPRB) December 18, 2020

Ravi Shastri trolled for 2018 prediction about Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and now, coach Ravi Shastri have been trending on Twitter almost unceasingly since the playing XI for the India vs Australia 1st Test was announced on December 16. What should at least have been an uphill battle for Australia, started off in the most perfect way for them instead and it seems likely that it will go on just as perfectly. Playing his last game of the series, captain Kohli won the toss and sent in two youngsters, Prithivi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.

Just seconds after Shaw's Delhi Capitals coach, Ricky Ponting explained on-air that the opener had a serious chink in his armour - the glaring gap between his bat and pad - Shaw was cleaned up by Mitchell Starc, bowled off the second ball of the Border-Gavaskar Test series through the aforementioned gap as he tried to take on the fiery pacer and only redirected the ball back onto his stumps. It should not have come as a surprise to anyone then when Shaw was dismissed in the second innings in precisely the same way by Pat Cummins.

With Shaw already having faced the wrath of the fans, it was Ravi Shastri's turn this time around. Shaw's back-to-back dismissals reminded some astute fans of a prediction Shastri had made about Shaw after his maiden Test series. Shaw had picked up the Man of the Series award during India's tour of West Indies in 2018. In an interview after the match Shastri claimed, "When I saw him first, he reminded me a bit of Sachin, and a bit of Viru - and when he walks, there's a bit of Lara”.

Here's how fans reacted to Shastri's exaggerated comparison of Prithvi Shaw to cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara:

Indian Team : Prithvi Shaw Will Be Opening With Mayank Agarwal

Ravi Shastri : Shaw Will Make Huge Impact

Meanwhile Prithvi Shaw On Duck : pic.twitter.com/HgfqtgxyAh — Binod Kumar (@TherapistBinod) December 17, 2020

Whom did Ravi Shastri see in him after that simple drop catch??



Jhonty Rhodes??#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6JXnsWRTrZ — ಶ್ರೀವತ್ಸ ಶೃಂಗೇರಿ (@srivathsacm) December 18, 2020

Ravi Shastri on Prithvi shaw just 2 minutes after India Start their innings #Ravishastri #INDvAUS #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/2UNGgkGGHH — Tejas Misal (@imtm_NERDNUT) December 18, 2020

Ravi Shastri after Prithvi Shaw (Sachin, Sehwag & Lara) came back to the pavillion scoring a Total of 4 runs in 2 innings : pic.twitter.com/aYM88pUoaG — I love Hinduism (@saffron_warlord) December 18, 2020

India vs Australia live

The India vs Australia live matches will be televised on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 1 channels in India. The series can also be watched live on the SonyLIV app and website. At the time of writing this report, Australia are in a winning position after having decimated India for a humiliating 36 runs. The hosts will have to chase just 90 runs to win the match and go up 1-0 in the Test series.

