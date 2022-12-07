Gavaskar Lauds India Youngster, Says 'Player I Am Most Excited To See After Sachin Is...'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on Jammu & Kashmir's fast-bowling sensation, Umran Malik, calling him the next big thing after Sachin Tendulkar. While speaking on SonyLIV ahead of the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh, Gavaskar said Malik is one player he is most excited to see playing for India after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Malik is part of India's playing XI for their ongoing ODI match against Bangladesh.

Umran Malik's career

Since making his international debut in June this year, Malik has represented India in three ODIs and as many T20I games. He has picked two wickets in the shortest format at an average of 56.00 and has scalped three wickets in 50-over cricket at an average of 32.22.

Malik received his maiden India call-up after a sensational performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. He finished as the four-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 scalps in 14 matches. He was added to the India squad for their two-match T20I series against Ireland. Malik is currently playing his fourth ODI against Bangladesh after replacing an injured Kuldeep Sen, who has been left out because of a back issue.

Malik was part of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he picked up a combined three wickets in two matches. The 23-year-old was initially not named in the squad for the Bangladesh series. He was later included after veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out due to an injury. In the ongoing 2nd ODI against Bangladesh, Malik clean-bowled Najmul Shanto to pick his maiden wicket in the match.

