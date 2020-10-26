Geoffrey Boycott In A Cash-flow Crunch? Ex-England Opener Auctions Priceless Memorabilia

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott has put up a treasure trove of cricketing memorabilia for auction through the British auction house 'Christie's'. According to the Christie's website, "The Sir Geoffrey Boycott Collection is one of the last great collections of cricketing memorabilia left in private hands." The auction lots chronicle the life of the dominating and sometimes controversial figure, that is Geoffrey Boycott.

A corker of a birthday cake from @TelegraphSport produced by @TLCakeCottage ...80 candles and all! pic.twitter.com/6j03jhQoBA — Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) October 21, 2020

Sir Geoffrey Boycott to auction off prized cricketing memorabilia

The 'Sir Geoffrey Boycott Collection' auction will include remnants from Boycott's earliest days, to objects from his most memorable matches. This will include a scorebook from one of Boycott's first games, where he scored 9* for Ackworth Cricket Club, the bat he used to score his 100th century, against Australia in 1977, bats and uniform pieces signed by other icons of the game, such as Viv Richards, Bob Willis, Ian Botham and many more.

It will also include Boycott's bat from when he beat Gary Sobers' Test Record of 8,032 runs in Delhi, and Michael Holding's jersey from his blazing spell at Bridgetown in 1981. There is no information on why Boycott is auctioning off these items as of now. Boycott's media appearances have reduced gradually, as he also lost out on his contract with BBC's Test Match Special Show recently. It is also believed that Boycott is looking to sell his Yorkshire countryside home at 2.85 million pounds (28 crore INR approximately) as per the Yorkshire Post. This could indicate that his inflow of income might not be steady at the moment.

The auction of his collection will begin from October 27 until November 16, 2020. Fans can bid for the lots online or via telephone.

Geoffery Boycott slammed by Isa Guha over sexist comments

Geoffery Boycott has been the centre of controversy for much of his career. Now even after his playing days are over, Boycott is no stranger to controversy. His implication that the BBC chose to replace him with former English cricketer Isa Guha simply for the sake of 'political correctness' and because she was a woman of colour, has not gone down well with some members of the cricket community. This is not the first time the veteran cricketer has made a sexist remark on what he thinks should be the place of women in sport.

Boycott was also under fire after his statement that women's cricket did not have the same "pace and power" as men's cricket and thus, women should not be commentating on men's cricket, earned him a befitting reply from Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar. Sthalekar said that Boycott, who represented another era of cricket, should quit the game so that he could be remembered as the player he used to be.

Geoffrey Boycott net worth

According to networthpost.org, Boycott is worth $400,000, while 'idolnetworth' claims that his net worth is over $85 million. The 80-year old just ended a 14-year-long partnership with the BBC and after his exit, he accused the BBC of sacrificing 'quality for equality'. This being one of his permanent jobs, Boycott may be in some trouble.

