Harsha Bhogle 'clarifies' Pro-Vijay Shankar Tweet After Getting Trolled Heavily On Twitter

Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. The 'Voice of Cricket', as he is popularly known as, is renowned for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. There haven't been many occasions when Harsha Bhogle's cricketing views have been contradicted by fans. However, on Thursday, October 22, fans were in disagreement with Harsha Bhogle's tweet where he stated that Hyderabad batsman Vijay Shankar should bat at No. 4 for India.

Harsha Bhogle's tweet on Vijay Shankar draws severe criticism from fans

Bhogle's tweet came after Vijay Shankar's mature 52 off 51 balls alongside Manish Pandey's brilliant 47-ball 83 helped Hyderabad defeat Rajasthan by 8 wickets in Dubai. The Orange Army had lost both the openers early, which exposed their vulnerable middle-order. However, Shankar and Pandey rose to the occasion and got their team over the line.

Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and praised Shankar for his all-round performance in the match. He added that the Tamil Nadu- based cricketer should bat at No.4 for India. Harsha Bhogle's tweet didn't go down with the Twitterati as they trolled the veteran commentator for making such a huge claim after just one decent performance.

I don't believe too. But I would love to hear his reaction haha. — Nikhil Nadipelli (@nikhilnadipelli) October 23, 2020

Several reactions poured in as fans were miffed at Bhogle for favouring Shankar. The criticism was so much that Bhogle had to post another couple of tweets where he stated how his tweet was misinterpreted as he went on to clarify what he meant. Bhogle laughed off the criticism and said that he should have mentioned "being an India player" in his tweet. In another tweet, the commentator further clarified his tweet saying that being an India player, Vijay Shankar should take the responsibility and play at No. 4 for Hyderabad.

Haha, saw some responses. Maybe I should have said "being an India player". But it is obvious, isn't it! https://t.co/zf02A8OVPH — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2020

Okay, let me make this even clearer! If you have been an India player, you must take responsibility within your franchise team and that is why Vijay Shankar had to bat at no 4 for @sunrisers. Good night everyone. Cheers. https://t.co/CAhB9EZiXe — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, after their convincing win over Rajasthan, Hyderabad were thrashed by Punjab in a game which was theirs to win. The Orange Army who was chasing a modest target of 127 were on top as they raced to 52/0 at the end of the powerplay. However, once the openers were dismissed, Hyderabad's middle order couldn't handle the pressure applied by Punjab bowlers as they lost their lasts seven wickets for just 14 runs and lost the game by 12 runs.

Meanwhile, according to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule, David Warner's men will now take on Delhi in Match 47 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 27.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

