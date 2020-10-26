Hardik Pandya Back To Blistering Form With 21-ball 60* Against Rajasthan; Watch Video

Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya exploded with an unbeaten 60 against Rajasthan in the 45th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Much to the chagrin of Rajasthan bowlers, Pandya’s whirlwind knock came from just 21 deliveries which included an extraordinary sequence of two fours and seven clobbering sixes. Despite his efforts, his side lost the contest as Rajasthan batters overcame Mumbai’s total with eight wickets and eight balls to spare.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya unleashes a furious onslaught of six-hitting display

Batting first, Hardik Pandya took guard at the crease when Mumbai lost interim captain Kieron Pollard at 101-4 after 13 overs. He faced 21 deliveries out of the remaining seven overs, and came up clutch by smashing his fourth Dream11 IPL half-century and his first of the ongoing season. Before reaching the 50-run mark, he was joined by his brother Krunal Pandya at the crease at 165-5.

Both Hardik and Krunal Pandya then formed a 30-run stand which came from just 11 balls. Pandya’s clobbering exhibition boosted his side’s total to 195-5, as they collected 94 runs off their final seven overs.

Hardik Pandya reached his fifty off his 20th delivery, thus registering the fourth fastest fifty of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Nicholas Pooran’s 17-ball 50 against Hyderabad on October 8 remains the fastest of this year’s tournament. Hardik Pandya held a staggering strike-rate of 285.71 during his 21-ball blitz against Rajasthan bowlers. Here is a look at the highlights of his entire innings from the Mumbai vs Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 game.

Hardik Pandya explodes with 21-ball 60*, watch video

ICYMI - Hardik Pandya's explosive 60*(21)



Seven sixes, two boundaries, strike-rate of 285.71 - Take a bow @hardikpandya7. Smashed them at will and got to the 4th fastest IPL fifty this season.https://t.co/cnYOQA5GOg #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

A look into Hardik Pandya Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The Hardik Pandya Dream11 IPL 2020 stats composes of some impressive numbers. In 11 matches for Mumbai this season, the right-handed batsman has compiled 224 runs at an average of 37.33. Moreover, Hardik Pandya has maintained a staggering strike-rate of 182.11 and is currently placed at No. 7 in terms of number of sixes hit in this year’s tournament.

