Wimbledon Roasts Sam Curran With Bizarre 'IPL' Caption For England Star, Pic Goes Viral

On Saturday, Wimbledon had its usual day to honour outstanding British figures from various sports. The renowned Centre Court attracted tennis luminaries Billie Jean King, Rosie Casals, and Stefan Edberg on day 6 of the Championships, as well as Olympic icon Steve Redgrave and former England football player Gary Lineker. Active sports figures, such as England cricketer Sam Curran were also there.

3 things you need to know

Sam Curran has played for Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in the IPL

Curran made his T20I debut on November 1, 2019, against New Zealand

Carlos Alcaraz won the match against Nicolas Jarry

Wimbledon mocks Sam Curran with an odd 'IPL' caption

Wimbledon tweeted a photo of Curran, the Player of the Tournament from England's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, with an unusual caption, sparking significant outrage.

On Saturday in the early afternoon, prominent stars were feted in the Centre Court and received a thunderous standing ovation from the audience. Before the opening match of Day 6—which pitted world top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz against Nicolas Jarry—the ceremony was held. Sam Curran, a successful England cricket player, was one of the honorees. He was thanked warmly by the audience and by the Wimbledon broadcaster. Later, the Wimbledon Twitter account posted a photo of Curran in the Royal Box with the divisive statement, "A special seat in the Royal Box for IPL and England superstar, Sam Curran #Wimbledon."

A special seat in the Royal Box for IPL and England superstar, Sam Curran 🤩 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/S8LkFgcUwM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

This choice of words sparked outrage and condemnation on social media, with many perceiving it as an attempt to elevate the IPL over Curran's accomplishments for England.

Let's look at some of the fans reactions:

IPL >> English cricket. — Riot-Su (@kankeneeche) July 8, 2023

First IPL and then England😹 — Engr.DC (@_Panga_MatLe) July 8, 2023

Likes are just bc IPL is mentioned — Aakash (@aakashh_shah) July 8, 2023

Curran has made 46 appearances over five IPL seasons, totalling 613 runs and 42 wickets. Whether or not he has developed into a star is debatable, but the England all-rounder will go down in IPL history after Punjab Kings paid INR 18.50 crore to sign him for the 2023 season, making him the most expensive purchase in IPL auction history.