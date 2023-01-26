'Can’t Wait To Cheer For Our Women': Kohli Reacts As RCB Owners Win Bid For WPL Team

Virat Kohli took to social media on Wednesday and reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore's owners winning the bid to own the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. RCB’s parent body Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd fetched the ownership rights for the Bengaluru-based WPL team for Rs 901 crore. Three out of the five WPL teams were bought by the current team owners at the Indian Premier League.

Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold. #ItsHerGameToo #PlayBold@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/fIwSDzL5oK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, reacting to the major development, Kohli said, “Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold”. On Wednesday, RCB revealed its new logo. Here’s what RCB said after winning the bid.

“With strength and belief, a woman stands tall, A gladiator fierce, ready to challenge them all. Courage in her heart, she will play bold, And conquer the world in the Red and Gold. Inclusivity Passion for the game,” RCB tweeted.

Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold!



Royal Challengers Bangalore are the proud owners of the Bengaluru Women's Premier League Team 🙌#PlayBold #ItsHerGameToo #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/swO4EvhZQc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 25, 2023

Combined bid valuation for Women's Premier League

The combined bid valuation for all five teams participating in the tournament stood at Rs 4669.99 crore, with Adani Sports line Pvt. Ltd. spending a maximum of Rs 1289 crore to buy the Ahmedabad-based team. Alongside RCB, Mumbai Indians owners Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd fetched the ownership Mumbai WPL team for Rs 912.99 crore. Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. also won the bid to own the Delhi WPL team for Rs 810 crore.

BCCI sold WPL media rights for a whopping Rs 951 crore

Meanwhile, the fifth and last team, the Lucknow WPL side was bought by Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 757 crore. This comes as a piece of welcome news for women’s cricket at a global level, as WPL seems to be rightly following the footsteps of IPL. Earlier this month, the media rights for the Women’s Premier League were sold by the BCCI for a staggering Rs 951 crore. Viacom 18 bagged the media rights of the tournament for the next five years.