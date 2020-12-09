GG Vs DV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Galle Gladiators are set to face Dambulla Viiking in the match 17 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The GG vs DV match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota on December 9. Here is our GG vs DV playing 11, GG vs DV Dream11 prediction, GG vs DV Dream11 team and GG vs DV Dream11 top picks.
The last time these two teams faced each other it was Viikings who beat Gladiators by 9 runs in a nail-biting clash. Batting first, Viikings posted 207-4 courtesy fine half-centuries from openers Upul Tharanga (76 runs) and wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan DIckwella (60 runs). For Gladiators, Dhananjaya Lakshan was the pick of the bowlers in that match with 2 wickets.
Are you ready ? @GalleGladiators— Dambulla Viiking LPL (@dambullaviiking) December 8, 2020
#DambullaViiking #SonsOfThor #LPL2020 #HammerTime #SriLanka #Cricket #WeAreDambulla pic.twitter.com/dW0gCxKVPW
Chasing 208 for the win, Gladiators could only manage 198/7 despite half-centuries from opener Danushka Gunathilaka (78 runs) and Wicketkeeper Azam Khan (55 runs). Anwar Ali picked up 3 wickets for Viikings in that match. While Viikings saw their last match called off due to rain, Gladiators won their last match versus Kings by 8 wickets. With 2 points up for grabs, expect both teams to go all out for win.
GG Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(c), Azam Khan(w), Chadwick Walton, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohammad Amir, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nuwan Thushara, Shahid Afridi, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Waqas Maqsood, Asitha Fernando, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohamed Shiraz, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chanaka Ruwansiri
DV Squad : Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Angelo Perera, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Samiullah Shinwari, Lahiru Madushanka, Anwar Ali, Kasun Rajitha, Upul Tharanga, Paul Stirling, Sudeep Tyagi, Aftab Alam, Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sachindu Colombage
Niroshan Dickwella
Upul Tharanga
Danushka Gunathilaka
Azam Khan
As per our GG vs DV Dream11 prediction, DV should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The GG vs DV Dream11 prediction, top picks and GG vs DV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GG vs DV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Image Source: Dambulla Viiking LPL / Twitter
