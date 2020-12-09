GG Vs DV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

Galle Gladiators are set to face Dambulla Viiking in the match 17 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The GG vs DV match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota on December 9. Here is our GG vs DV playing 11, GG vs DV Dream11 prediction, GG vs DV Dream11 team and GG vs DV Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: TMC Vs MBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Final Preview

GG vs DV live: GG vs DV match preview

The last time these two teams faced each other it was Viikings who beat Gladiators by 9 runs in a nail-biting clash. Batting first, Viikings posted 207-4 courtesy fine half-centuries from openers Upul Tharanga (76 runs) and wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan DIckwella (60 runs). For Gladiators, Dhananjaya Lakshan was the pick of the bowlers in that match with 2 wickets.

Chasing 208 for the win, Gladiators could only manage 198/7 despite half-centuries from opener Danushka Gunathilaka (78 runs) and Wicketkeeper Azam Khan (55 runs). Anwar Ali picked up 3 wickets for Viikings in that match. While Viikings saw their last match called off due to rain, Gladiators won their last match versus Kings by 8 wickets. With 2 points up for grabs, expect both teams to go all out for win.

Also Read: India Vs Australia 2020: BCCI Provides BIG Update On Ravindra Jadeja's Availability

GG vs DV live: Squads for GG vs DV match

GG Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(c), Azam Khan(w), Chadwick Walton, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohammad Amir, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nuwan Thushara, Shahid Afridi, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Waqas Maqsood, Asitha Fernando, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohamed Shiraz, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chanaka Ruwansiri

DV Squad : Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Angelo Perera, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Samiullah Shinwari, Lahiru Madushanka, Anwar Ali, Kasun Rajitha, Upul Tharanga, Paul Stirling, Sudeep Tyagi, Aftab Alam, Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sachindu Colombage

Also Read: Parthiv Patel Retires After 18 Years Of Cricket, Fans Celebrate Keeper-batsman's Career

GG vs DV match prediction: Top picks for the GG vs DV match

Niroshan Dickwella

Upul Tharanga

Danushka Gunathilaka

Azam Khan

Also Read: India Vs Australia: Hope Pucovski Gets Fit In Time For First Test: Pat Cummins

GG vs DV Dream11 prediction: GG vs DV Dream11 team

GG vs DV live: GG vs DV match prediction

As per our GG vs DV Dream11 prediction, DV should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The GG vs DV Dream11 prediction, top picks and GG vs DV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GG vs DV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Dambulla Viiking LPL / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.