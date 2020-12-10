GG Vs KT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

The Galle Gladiators will go up against the Kandy Tuskers side in Match 19 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The GG vs KT match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on Thursday, December 10. Here is our GG vs KT playing 11, GG vs KT Dream11 prediction, GG vs KT Dream11 team and GG vs KT Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: JS Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

GG vs KT live: GG vs KT match prediction and preview

GG are not having a great tournament and are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table. In the 7 matches, they have won just one match and time is certainly running out for them to qualify for the knockout stage. A win versus KT by a huge margin will not only improve their run rate but also leapfrog KT on the points table.

On the other hand, KT are a place above GG and in contention for a place in the knockout stage. A win will certainly widen the gap between the two and also improve their run rate. KT holds the edge over GG having beaten them in the previous match by 25 runs and they will be eyeing a double over their opponent.

Also Read: BBL 2020 Hurricanes Vs Sixers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

GG vs KT playing 11: Squads for GG vs KT match

GG squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Azam Khan (WK), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sahan Arachchige, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara, Shahid Afridi, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Waqas Maqsood, Asitha Fernando, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohamed Shiraz, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chanaka Ruwansiri.

KT squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Irfan Pathan, Dilruwan Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dale Steyn, Munaf Patel, Ishan Jayaratne, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Samarakoon, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kevin Koththigoda, Nishan Madushka, Kaveeshka Anjula, Chamikara Edirisinghe.

Also Read: South Africa's Home Season In Jeopardy, Both Sri Lanka And Australia Likely To Pull Out

GG vs KT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for the GG vs KT match

Kusal Perera

Danushka Gunathilaka

Dhananjaya Lakshan

Nuwan Pradeep

Also Read: Parthiv Patel Retirement Makes THIS Indian Only Active Cricketer From 2003 World Cup Squad

GG vs KT Dream11 prediction: GG vs KT Dream11 team

GG vs KT live: GG vs KT match prediction

As per our GG vs KT Dream11 prediction, GG should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The GG vs KT Dream11 prediction, top picks and GG vs KT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GG vs KT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Sri Lanka Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.