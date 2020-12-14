GGC Vs GKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Qualifier 1 Preview

Gazi Group Chattogram will take on Gemcon Khulna in the Qualifier 1 match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The GGC vs GKH match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST from the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Monday, December 14. Here is a look at the GGC vs GKH match prediction, probable GGC vs GKH playing 11 and GGC vs GKH Dream11 team.

GGC vs GKH live: GGC vs GKH Dream11 prediction and preview

GGC had a brilliant campaign so far in the tournament after topping the points table in the league stage. They played really well to finish on 14 points after 7 wins and 1 loss from the 8 matches played in the tournament. They will be eager to continue their fine form and make their way to the final.

Points table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after group stage. Top four teams are qualified for the playoffs starting from tomorrow (December 14).#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/Y4jS6MlG9B — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 13, 2020

On the other hand, GKH finished second on the points table with 8 points from 8 matches. They are currently on a two-match losing streak and will look to end the losing run by looking to beat GGC in the upcoming clash. These two teams have faced each other twice in league stage and GGC won both the matches by 9 wickets and 3 wickets respectively. This match promises to be an exciting contest despite GGC being a strong team between the two.

GGC vs GKH Dream11 prediction: Squads for GGC vs GKH probable playing 11

GGC vs GKH Dream11 prediction: GGC squad

Liton Das(WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun(C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Ruyel Miah, Sanjit Saha, Shykat Ali, Taijul Islam

GGC vs GKH Dream11 prediction: GKH squad

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan(WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(C), Mashrafe Mortaza, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nazmul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain , Rishad Hossain, Anamul Haque, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes

GGC vs GKH Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GGC vs GKH Dream11 team

Liton Das

Shuvagata Hom

Soumya Sarkar

Shakib Al Hasan

GGC vs GKH match prediction: GGC vs GKH Dream11 team

GGC vs GKH live: GGC vs GKH Dream11 prediction

As per our GGC vs GKH Dream11 prediction, GGC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GGC vs GKH Dream11 prediction, top picks and GGC vs GKH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GGC vs GKH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh cricket website

