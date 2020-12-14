THU Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Brisbane Heat in Match 7 of the Big Bash League 2020 on Monday, December 14 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The THU vs HEA live streaming will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here is a look at our THU vs HEA match prediction, probable THU vs HEA playing 11 and THU vs HEA Dream11 team.
Both sides suffered defeats in their opening games of the competition against Melbourne Stars. While the Thunder faced a 22-run defeat, the Heat went down by 6 wickets. This is a crucial fixture for both teams who are searching their first win of the BBL 2020. The THU vs HEA live match will feature some of the promising T20 names which is why fans are in for an exciting contest. The Thunder will ve led by Callum Ferguson whereas Chris Lynn will captain the Heat.
Callum Ferguson (Captain), Baxter Holt (Wicket-keeper), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett
Chris Lynn (Captain), Jimmy Peirson (Wicket-keeper), Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Simon Milenko, Jack Wood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, James Bazlet, Connor Sully
Sydney Thunder - Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales, Tanveer Sangha
Brisbane Heat - Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper, Jack Wood
Wicket-keepers: Jimmy Peirson
Batsmen: Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales (Captain), Chris Lynn, Usman Khawaja
All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams
Bowlers: Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha (Vice-captain), Jack Wood, Ben Laughlin
According to our THU vs HEA match prediction, THU are favourites to win this match.
Note: The THU vs HEA match prediction and THU vs HEA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The THU vs HEA Dream11 team and THU vs HEA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
