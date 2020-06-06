GHC Vs SKK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

Greater Helsinki Cricket Club will take on SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti in the Finnish Premier T20 League this weekend. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 6 at 4:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Here is our GHC vs SKK Dream11 team and GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of GHC vs SKK Dream11 top picks.

GHC vs SKK Dream11 preview

SKK will enter the match on the back of their 25-run win in their opening encounter. While the middle order and bowling unit did contribute in the team's victory, SKK will look to keep complacency at bay and keep the momentum going. On the other hand, GHC will be playing their opening match of the Finnish Premier League T20 when they face off against the SKK Rapids in the fifth match of the competition.

GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: Squads to form GHC vs SKK Dream11 Team

GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: GHG squad

A Attiqe, G Nazir, C Shabbir, A Ahmad, K Waheed, A Ijaz, Z Rehman, A Waris, R Ali, R Peter, K Muhammad, P Garhwal, N Shahid, S Amin, A Hussain.

GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: SKK squad

A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwion, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage.

GHC vs SKK Dream11 top picks

Atif Rasheed

Ziaur Rehman

Naveen Shahid

Peter Gallagher

GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: GHC vs SKK predicted playing XI

GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: GHC

A Attique, G Nazir, CS Shabbir, A Ahmad, K Waheed, Z Rehman, R Ali, S Amin, K Muhammad, N Shahid, A Hussain

GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: SKK

MZ Baig, N Collins, P Gallagher, M Thavayogarajah, Atif Rasheed, Jaka Goodwin, AA Quadir, Qaiser Siddique, Y Vijayaratnam, Waqas Raja, Nirav Shah

GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: SKK vs GHG Dream11 team

Here is the GHC vs SKK Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction

SKK start off as favourites to win this match.

Note: Please note that the above GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, GHC vs SKK Dream11 team and GHC vs SKK Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The GHC vs SKK Dream11 team and GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.



(IMAGE: CRICKET FINLAND / INSTAGRAM)