Glenn Maxwell Admits Being More Nervous In Proposing Fiancee Than Playing World Cup Final

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell recently got hitched to his girlfriend. Glenn Maxwell has been dating an Indian origin Australian woman Vini Raman for quite some time now. The flamboyant all-rounder made an official announcement on Twitter a few weeks ago, confirming that the two got engaged.

IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell reveals how he proposed fiance

Now, Glenn Maxwell has revealed some interesting details about his proposal. The 31-year-old, who missed out on the recent South Africa tour, utilized his time wisely by proposing his girlfriend. However, Glenn Maxwell revealed that his proposal was a nightmare.

Glenn Maxwell said that his first three proposal plans failed miserably and even his plan D just about got the job done. While speaking on the Ordineroli Speaking Podcast with Neroli Meadows, Glenn Maxwell said that he ended up proposing Vini in a public park near Port Melbourne surrounded by school children and people walking their dog after his first three plans failed.

Proposing more nervous than playing in a World Cup final: Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell summarised his proposal in one word, i.e. 'awkward'. He said that he carried the ring in his pocket all through lunch but had to abort the original plan. He added that they went for a walk but everything felt wrong. Maxwell further said that he was absolutely confident about what he had to do but it all went to vain. He also said that he felt more nervous proposing his girlfriend than playing in a World Cup final.

Glenn Maxwell further revealed that after Plan A and Plan B fell through at lunch, his third plan was also ruined when Victorian teammate Will Pucovski randomly spotted them arriving at a rose garden which forced Maxwell to switch to Plan D. Maxwell finally decided to go with Plan D and asked the love of his life to follow him in a separate car to a public park nearby.

When he arrived at the park, he realised very quickly that it was not the engagement story he had in his head as there were kids everywhere. He added that as he turned around he saw Vini start to walk the wrong direction. He was annoyed because he had pinpointed on Google Maps exactly where he wanted her to meet him.

Glenn Maxwell, then in an attempt to point her away, told her that there might be a cafe. As soon as she looked the other way Maxwell got on his knees which might have panicked Vini and she mistakenly pushed the call button on her phone and ended up calling him.

Maxwell further said that his phone kept vibrating in his pocket and his hands kept shaking with the ring in his hand. Maxwell added that Vini began to cry and ended up leaving a seven-minute voicemail, which was the entire engagement chat that was cool to have for keep's sake.

