Mitchell McClenaghan Trolls Kings XI Punjab To Define New Zealand's Super Over Struggles

Cricket News

Mitchell McClenaghan has won three IPL trophies in his time with the Mumbai Indians while the Kings XI Punjab are yet to win their maiden IPL trophy. Read on.

Mitchell McCleneghan

Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan may have not been a part of the match between India and New Zealand on Sunday but the pacer was as active as ever on Twitter. After the Indian team won the final T20I match and clinched a 5-0 whitewash, fans interacted with McClenaghan as they shared their views about the Kiwi team. One such fan got brutally roasted by McClenaghan after he talked about the failures of the Kiwi team.

ALSO READ | Mitchell McClenaghan comically picks Rohit Sharma over Kane Williamson as captain

Mumbai Indians' Mitchell McClenaghan roasts Kings XI Punjab fans

Lately, the New Zealand team has been earning itself a reputation for missing out on winning matches by making a mess of crucial moments. All of this began last year when they narrowly missed out on winning the Super Over of the ICC Cricket World Cup final against England. Even in this series, New Zealand did not perform badly but the Blackcaps still managed to narrowly end up on the losing side. A fan on Twitter pointed this fact out to McClenaghan.

ALSO READ | IPL: Mitchell McClenaghan likes fan tweet on Virat Kohli being his ‘bunny’ in IPL

In an unexpected turn of events, McClenaghan ended up brutally trolling the fan by calling out his Kings XI Punjab loyalties. The fan, who sported an avatar of KXIP captain KL Rahul, was called out by McClenaghan for feeling the Blackcaps' pain because the fan had probably felt the pain while supporting KXIP before. McClenaghan was referring to the roller-coaster performance of the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL where they have gotten strong starts and great performances, only to miss out on the playoffs by the end of the tournament. McClenaghan, himself, had denied the Kings XI a place in the playoffs when he bowled the final over of the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab clash in the IPL 2018. Here is what fans had to say when they read McClenaghan's tweet.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: From KL Rahul to Murugan Ashwin, salaries of all Kings XI Punjab players

ALSO READ | KL Rahul's musical chairs in ODI batting gets funny, filmy response from Kings XI Punjab

Published:
