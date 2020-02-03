Mitchell McClenaghan Trolls Kings XI Punjab To Define New Zealand's Super Over Struggles

Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan may have not been a part of the match between India and New Zealand on Sunday but the pacer was as active as ever on Twitter. After the Indian team won the final T20I match and clinched a 5-0 whitewash, fans interacted with McClenaghan as they shared their views about the Kiwi team. One such fan got brutally roasted by McClenaghan after he talked about the failures of the Kiwi team.

Mumbai Indians' Mitchell McClenaghan roasts Kings XI Punjab fans

🤣🤣🤣 blackcaps always struggling... — Bharat Devasi 🇮🇳 (@Bharatdevasi14) February 2, 2020

Lately, the New Zealand team has been earning itself a reputation for missing out on winning matches by making a mess of crucial moments. All of this began last year when they narrowly missed out on winning the Super Over of the ICC Cricket World Cup final against England. Even in this series, New Zealand did not perform badly but the Blackcaps still managed to narrowly end up on the losing side. A fan on Twitter pointed this fact out to McClenaghan.

I see your a kings XI fan so you feel the blackcaps pain https://t.co/eeYxt8FD33 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) February 2, 2020

In an unexpected turn of events, McClenaghan ended up brutally trolling the fan by calling out his Kings XI Punjab loyalties. The fan, who sported an avatar of KXIP captain KL Rahul, was called out by McClenaghan for feeling the Blackcaps' pain because the fan had probably felt the pain while supporting KXIP before. McClenaghan was referring to the roller-coaster performance of the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL where they have gotten strong starts and great performances, only to miss out on the playoffs by the end of the tournament. McClenaghan, himself, had denied the Kings XI a place in the playoffs when he bowled the final over of the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab clash in the IPL 2018. Here is what fans had to say when they read McClenaghan's tweet.

Easy there mate, we lose much before the Super Over — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) February 2, 2020

T20 tournament finals



Kings XI - 1

Blackcaps - 0



Lmao — Mr. 480 (@AmanCric19_) February 2, 2020

