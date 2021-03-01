Glenn Maxwell Lauds RCB Captain Virat Kohli For Handling Weight Of Expectations Very Well

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had taken an indefinite break from international cricket citing mental health issues in October 2019. The cricket fraternity hailed Maxwell’s decision as the right-hander found support from Indian captain Virat Kohli among many other players. Recently, the Australian revealed how the Indian skipper lent him support when the two had a discussion about the mental aspects of the game.

Glenn Maxwell reveals how Virat Kohli could resonate with him about mental aspect of the game

While speaking to Australian Associated Press, Maxwell said that Kohli has been a solid backer of his stance. According to Maxwell, Kohli probably understood a lot of the things that he was going through like a lot of expectations and pressure, which is something sure the Indian can relate to.

Maxwell was recently purchased by the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2021 auction. The Maxwell IPL 2021 price stands at a whopping ₹14.25 crore. The explosive batsman also opened up about playing for RCB, a franchise which has stalwarts of the game like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Speaking about playing with Kohli, Maxwell said that it is going to be 'next level'. He added that Kohli has been at the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s. Further lavishing praise on the Indian captain, Maxwell reckoned that Kohli has been able to adapt his game, dominate for a long period of time and deal with the Indian pressure of being their captain and their best player. The Australian opined that he is looking forward to watching Kohli go about his work, not just in games but in training, and hopefully learn from him as well as other top players and the team management on leadership aspects.

RCB squad for IPL 2021

RCB players retained

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande.

RCB players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Kyle Jamieson (₹15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹14.25 crore), Dan Christian (₹4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (₹20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (₹20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (₹20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (₹20 lakh), KS Bharat (₹20 lakh).

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

