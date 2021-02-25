Jimmy Neesham Gets Innovative To Hit RCB's Daniel Sams For Six, Fans Left In Awe: WATCH

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham's exploits in white-ball cricket have made him a mainstay in limited-overs cricket. The talented cricketer is known to be an explosive batsman and is also considered a potent bowler. The 30-year-old once again proved his mettle with the bat and played an entertaining knock in the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 at University Oval, Dunedin. While the batter played a number of exceptional strokes in his innings, his reverse paddle scoop against Daniel Sams received immense appreciation from all corners.

New Zealand vs Australia: Jimmy Neesham stuns Daniel Sams with an innovative shot

The swashbuckling left-hander took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners, and his entertaining cameo shifted the momentum of the game towards the hosts as they were able to post an imposing total of 219 on the board. Jimmy Neesham scored a quick-fire 45* from just 16 deliveries. The southpaw slammed six remarkable sixes in the game.

Daniel Sams was assigned the task to bowl the final over of New Zealand's innings. Jimmy Neesham was ready to play the ramp shot as he expected the bowler to pitch the full. However, Sams was quick to adapt as he saw the batsman move, and ended up bowling a wide low full-toss. Neesham changed his mind at the very last moment and hit a fabulous reverse scoop to send the ball sailing over the ropes.

Fans react to Jimmy Neesham's stunning six

Amazed at how fast his brain processed ball trajectory and changed shot. Neuronal power 💪 — Manx (@Manx4PM) February 25, 2021

The man who change rules of bating — #DilSe (@navneetbhai) February 25, 2021

It definitely was the shot to watch today!!🙌🙌🙌 — Prab Arora (@prabhleenarora) February 25, 2021

"Hell Of A Shot" — Haroon Rasheed (@HaroonR85633413) February 25, 2021

Genius 🙌. Man of the match. Well played @JimmyNeesh — bustabert (@bustabert) February 25, 2021

Apart from Jimmy Neesham, Martin Guptill (97) and Kane Williamson (53) also contributed significantly with the bat. Chasing such a humongous total against a formidable bowling attack was never going to be easy for the Australians. However, Marcus Stoinis (78) and Daniel Sams (41) gave them a glimmer of hope. In spite of their heroics, New Zealand managed to win the closely fought battle by 4 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians sign the dynamic Kiwi all-rounder

The white-ball veteran was a part of the Kings XI Punjab side in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. However, the player failed to make an impact with the bat and also with the ball, and was ultimately released by the franchise ahead of the IPL auction. Defending champions Mumbai Indians eventually picked up the left-hander at his base price. The Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 deal is worth INR 50 Lakh.

Mumbai Indians players for IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL auction 2021

Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Daniel Sams RCB update

Image source: Jimmy Neesham Instagram

