Virat Kohli And RCB Coach Mike Hesson Memes Rule Twitter After Kyle Jamieson Flop Show

RCB team 2021's newest recruits Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell are currently featuring in the five-match New Zealand vs Australia T20 series. The duo recently played for their respective countries in the second T20I, a game which saw runs galore from both sides. However, it was New Zealand who kept their nerves in the end to secure a thrilling four-run win.

RCB trolled brutally after Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell's poor show

Having been invited to bat first, the hosts scored a gigantic 219/7 riding on the back of a stunning 50-ball 97 by Martin Guptill. In response, Australia could manage to score 215/8, thus falling short by a paltry 4 runs. One of the main reasons behind Australia's defeat was the collapse of their middle-order which also included RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who scored just 3 runs off 5 balls before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner.

On the other hand, the RCB team 2021's most expensive member at the IPL auction, Kyle Jamieson also had a forgettable match as he was taken for cleaners by the Australian batsmen. The lanky all-rounder gave away a whopping 56 runs in his four overs at an abysmal economy rate of 14 and also failed up to pick a single wicket. Notably, the Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 price is a massive ₹15 crore.

Twitter was abuzz after RCB's latest expensive, overseas recruits failed miserably in the second New Zealand vs Australia T20. Several reactions poured in as fans ran a meme riot and trolled RCB players for their dismal performances. Here's how fans reacted to Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell's flop show.

RCB squad for IPL 2021

RCB players retained ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande.

RCB players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Kyle Jamieson (₹15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹14.25 crore), Dan Christian (₹4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (₹20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (₹20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (₹20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (₹20 lakh), KS Bharat (₹20 lakh).

