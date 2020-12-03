Glenn Maxwell Rebukes Ian Chappell's 'switch Hit Ban' Call, Challenges Bowlers To Stop Him

Modern-day cricket demands the batsman to be a step ahead of the bowlers in order to keep up with the pace of the game. To bring a surprise element, as well as counter the field-settings of the oppositions, batsmen have resorted to using the 'Switch Hit' to their advantage. However, Ian Chappell's comments regarding the shot have sparked off a major controversy as he suggests banning the stroke from international cricket altogether.

Maxwell switch hit: Batsman counters Ian Chappell's comments

Glenn Maxwell is one of the modern-day evangelists when it comes to unorthodox strokeplay. It becomes extremely challenging for bowlers to devise a plan against the cricketer, as he is known to counter the tactics with his outrageous shots. The swashbuckling batsman came under the radar due to his dismal run in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League, where surprisingly, he failed to hit a single six.

However, the cricketer silenced his critics with his breathtaking knocks in the India vs Australia 2020 ODI series. He started the three-match series with a brilliant 19-ball 45 runs to help Australia reach an imposing total of 374. He followed it up with two crucial half-centuries in the following fixtures.

Yuzvendra Chahal, considering his record, is considered India's trump card against Glenn Maxwell. However, the batsman countered the leg-spinner with his confident switch hit shots. He also used the same ploy successfully in the final game of the contest against Kuldeep Yadav. Post the third ODI, Maxwell responded to Ian Chappell's comments regarding the shot.

Ian Chappell has been vocal regarding his displeasure with batsmen playing the particular stroke, as it gives them an undue advantage. However, Maxwell stated that there is nothing wrong in switch it, and it also is well within the rules of the game. The hard-hitting batsman opined that with batting evolving day by day, the onus is on the bowlers to come up with strategies to counter the shots.

The switch hit has been an integral part of Glenn Maxwell's game and it no longer is a novelty in modern-day cricket. Apart from the Australian batsman, KL Rahul and David Warner are also known to play the shot to perfection. Maxwell is of the opinion that with bowlers coming up knuckle balls and wide yorkers to prevent batsmen from scoring runs, there is nothing wrong if batsmen to introduce newer ways to counter the field setting. Instead, Maxwell has challenged bowlers to evolve more to stop him from scoring runs from such shots.

Maxwell switch hit: The right-hander's massive six against Kuldeep Yadav

India vs Australia 1st T20I

After the completion of an entertaining three-match ODI series, the two teams will square off in as many T20Is. The India vs Australia 1st T20I is slated to be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday, December 4. The match will start at 1:40 pm IST. Fans in India can enjoy the live action of India vs Australia 2020 tour on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

