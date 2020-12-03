Hardik Pandya Leads India's Comeback In 3rd ODI With 76-ball 92; Watch Video

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in tremendous form since making a return to competitive cricket after a successful back surgery last year. The flamboyant cricketer had a terrific Dream11 IPL 2020 and is currently on a long tour of Australia. After shining in the first two ODIs, Pandya continued with his glorious form in the India vs Australia 3rd ODI as he played a match-winning knock of 92 off 76 balls which included seven fours and one six.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya's sensible knock helps India post competitive total

Courtesy of his splendid 150-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket, India managed to post a competitive 302/5 after being reduced to 152/5 at the end of 32 overs. In response, skipper Aaron Finch (75) and Glenn Maxwell's (59) half-centuries kept the Australians in the game but once they were dismissed, the hosts were bowled out for 289.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/51 whereas Jasprit Bumrah and debutant T Natarajan picked two wickets apiece. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja managed to grab one wicket each. India won the match by 13 runs and managed to salvage their pride by avoiding a humiliating whitewash Down Under.

Here are the highlights of Hardik Pandya's match-winning knock

Pandya was in sensational form in the ODI series and ended up as India's top-scorer with 210 runs across three matches. He also made his bowling comeback after a year in the second ODI where he bowled four overs and picked up the all-important wicket of an in-form Steve Smith. Pandya also showed everyone how to bowl on the wicket by bowling slower bouncers and cutters which Australian bowlers took a cue from as Finch revealed in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, the India vs Australia 2020 tour now moves on to the three-match T20I series. The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on Friday, December 4 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

