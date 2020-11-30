Glenn Maxwell Smashes Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah During 29-ball 63 Knock; Watch Video

Australia defeated India by 51 runs in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. With their comprehensive win over the hosts, the Men in Yellow clinched the three-match series 2-0 with a game to go. It was a complete team effort by the Aussies as everyone contributed to the win in some or the other way.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Reveals Reason Behind 2nd Century In A Row Vs India Nearly 'not Happening'

Glenn Maxwell takes Indian pacers to cleaners in India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch along with Steve Smith and Marcus Labuschagne laid the foundation for Australia to post a massive total. While Smith scored a scintillating century, the other three batsmen chipped in with useful fifties to put the Aussies on course to set a formidable target. The finishing touches to the innings were applied by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell whose late blitz ensured that the hosts set a target of 390 for the visitors.

Maxwell came to bat in the 42nd over with the scoreboard reading 292/3. The stage was ideal for Maxwell, who is known to explode at the end with his ferocious batting. The Victorian did not disappoint as he took Indian bowlers to the cleaners from the word go. Maxwell's blistering knock had shots hit all over the park.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: 'Playing 1st class gives us slight advantage in Tests': Labuschagne

From his famous and audacious reverse flicks to his fiery slog sweeps, the Australian enthralled the cricketing community with his brilliant stroke-play. Maxwell played a staggering knock of 63 off just 29 balls in India vs Australia 2nd ODI which comprised four boundaries and as many maximums. His exceptional knock at the end helped Australia reach a massive 389/4 at the end of their fifty overs.

Here are the highlights of Glenn Maxwell's 63 off 29 balls vs India

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: David Warner out for 3rd ODI, entire T20 series against India

Notably, Maxwell had an awful stint with Punjab in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE. The Maxwell stats in the IPL were abysmal as he scored only 108 runs in 11 innings at a dismal average of 15.42 and a below-par strike-rate of 101.88. Moreover, he didn't hit a single six during the tournament.

However, the Australian returned to sensational form as soon as he donned his national jersey. In the first ODI, the right-hander played a quick cameo of 45 off 19 balls and followed it up with another impressive knock in the second ODI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Maxwell will want to carry his form in India vs Australia 3rd ODI which is set to be played in Canberra on Wednesday, December 2. The live action of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). While the hosts will play to secure a clean sweep, the visitors will look to save their pride by avoiding a whitewash.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Man proposes to girl in stands during 2nd ODI, Glenn Maxwell applauds

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.