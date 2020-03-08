Goat Invades Kevin Pietersen's Leg-side Run-fest As He Takes On Tiny Bowlers

Kevin Pietersen is currently in India where he is shooting a documentary and as per reports, he is travelling to different parts of the country. The veteran all-rounder always looks to entertain his fans on whenever he makes his appearance on social media and he once again managed to get it done recently. Meanwhile, Pietersen is also making sure that he also showcases his cricketing skills whenever he gets an opportunity and that is exactly what he had done while playing the game with the young kids of a village. However, his leg side run-fest was invaded by a goat who had passed by.

READ: Aakash Chopra gives a befitting reply to a Pakistan fan who made fun of India's final loss

READ: T20 World Cup finale witnesses highest attendance for women's cricket match worldwide

Goat invades KP's leg-side run-fest

It so happened that Kevin Pietersen was enjoying his batting while playing cricket with a few village kids. But, as he was taking a stance, a goat happened to pass by which caused a mini interruption. Nonetheless, as soon as the goat was out of the frame, he took his stance as the kid bowled to him and he ended up playing what looked like a 'Helicopter Shot'. KP had posted this video on social media as well. Watch it right here.

The fans came forward to have some fun after having watched the goat playing a spoilsport to the former English skipper's brilliant batting display. Here are some of the reactions.

Kevin Pietersen's cricketing career

Kevin Pietersen made his debut in 2004 and was no longer active in international cricket after 2014. In his 10-year cricketing career, KP had represented England in 104 Tests, 136 One Day Internationals and 37 T20Is. The South African born cricketer had not only captained England but was also a part of the England squad that had won the ICC World T20 in 2010.

READ: 'Victory for each & every Indian girl', says Gautam Gambhir despite final loss against Aus

READ: Viv Richards has a message for Indian team after heartbreaking loss in World T20 final