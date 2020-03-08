The Debate
Aakash Chopra Gives A Befitting Reply To A Pakistan Fan Who Made Fun Of India's Final Loss

Cricket News

Aakash Chopra gave a befitting reply to a Pakistani fan after he made fun of Indian eves' ICC Women's T20 World Cup final loss against Australia at the MCG

Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra gave a befitting reply to a Pakistani fan after he made fun of the Indian women's team's final loss against Australia. The Aussies beat India comprehensively by 85 runs to win their record fifth title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Meg Lanning-led side also defended their title successfully.

'Jinke Ghar Sheeshe Ke Hote Hain': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Aakash Chopra wrote that India lost only one game in the tournament and so did Australia. The former Test opener then mentioned that both teams lost to each other as India beat Australia in the tournament opener while the Aussies returned the favour in the summit clash.

However, one Pakistani fan showed up and reminded him that men's team led by Virat Kohli was also at the receiving end during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The Men In Blue had comprehensively beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the first league match but, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side turned the tables on Kohli & Co. in the finals to win their maiden title.

Nonetheless, Chopra was not the one to back out and he gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani fan. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst asked the fan from the neighbouring country how many knockout matches his team including both men and women had played since that final. The stylish commentator concluded by saying that those who live in glass houses should not change their clothes by switching on their lights.

READ: 'Victory for each & every Indian girl', says Gautam Gambhir despite final loss against Aus

READ: HM Amit Shah applauds 'inspirational' India women's team for an 'exemplary' campaign

Netizens have a heart laugh

Even the netizens came forward in support of Aakash Chopra. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Ind W vs Aus W: Indian fans ridicule one-sided final after T20 World Cup loss to Australia

READ: Harsha Bhogle bats for Women's IPL after Indian eves suffer a heartbreaking final loss

