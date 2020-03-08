'Victory For Each & Every Indian Girl', Says Gautam Gambhir Despite Final Loss Against Aus

Gautam Gambhir came forward to hail the Indian women's team who had an outstanding tournament despite their loss in the all-important final. Australia beat India by 85 runs in the summit clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to retain their title and also win it for a record fifth time.

READ: Harsha Bhogle bats for Women's IPL after Indian eves suffer a heartbreaking final loss

'Victory for each & every Indian girl': Gautam Gambhir

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gautam Gambhir wrote that till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup. The 2011 World Cup-winner then mentioned that cups will come and go but today (on the occasion of International Women's Day) is a victory for each and every Indian girl who dared to defy odds & societal barriers. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst-cum politician concluded by congratulating Australia.

Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup



Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers! #SheInspiresUs 🇮🇳



Congrats to Australia! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 8, 2020

READ: India Women vs Australia Women: Alyssa Healy, bowlers power Australia to 5th T20 WC title

Australia dominate with the bat

Opening batter Alyssa Healy provided a blitzkrieg start to the Australians after getting a reprieve in the first over itself. Healy combined forces with Beth Mooney for a 115-run opening stand and was dismissed after scoring an attacking 75 from just 36 balls.

Beth Mooney herself remained unfazed till the end and top-scored with a 54-ball 78. Australian skipper Meg Lanning (16) played a supporting role in a second-wicket partnership with Mooney where the latter did most of the scoring. While Poonam Yadav and co. pulled things back in the slog overs, Australia Women still managed to post a gargantuan 184-4 from their 20 overs.

READ: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan & Bhuvi to return to India's ODI squad against South Africa

The Indian run chase

Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

READ: IND W vs AUS W: Shafali Verma's dismissal makes Twitterati roasts India's batting order