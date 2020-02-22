'Gold Standard' Universe Boss: Chris Gayle Ecstatic As He Unveils His New Ring

West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle is well-known for his exotic taste in all schemes of life and hence when it comes to even the smallest of the things, the Jamaican loves glam and luxury. The Universe Boss unveiled his latest acquisition - a gold ring with his figure inscribed alongside other intricate details associated with the star. Chris Gayle took to Instagram to reveal his new ring and posted multiple pictures and videos of the ring and unboxing the beauty, ecstatic with his latest gift. The ring has the trademark Gayle celebration inscribed on one side, the number 333 on one side and 'Universe Boss' written on another side.

Chris Gayle's new ring

Why Gayle still wishes to play?

"A lot of people still want (to) see Chris Gayle out there in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible," Gayle said during a media interaction here. The 40-year-old swashbuckler added, "Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer."The body is feeling good. And I am sure I am getting younger as days go on."

Gayle on prolonging his cricketing career

The veteran opener was not part of the West Indies team for the India tour last December, having opted out to use the time to "reflect" on his future in international cricket. When asked how long he would like to continue, Gayle, on a lighter note, said, "Forty-five is a good number. Yeah, we can target 45. Let's target 45, that's a good number."Gayle last played a Test match in 2014, and is not playing the ongoing home series against Ireland, but remains part of their T20 plans in a T20 World Cup year.

