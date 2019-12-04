'Good Joke!' Netizens Slam Abdul Razzaq Over His Remark Of Bumrah Being 'Baby Bowler'

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday, took a jibe at India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah and called the number one ODI bowler, a 'baby bowler.' Razzaq, who played 265 ODIs for Pakistan scored 5080 runs and scalped 269 wickets, stated that having played legendary bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akhtar and Shoaib Akhtar, he could easily attack and dominate Bumrah. Razzaq added that the players today lack depth and said that Virat Kohli is performing well for his team today but he can never be in the same category as India's greatest, Sachin Tendulkar. Soon after his remarks on India's ace bowler, agitated netizens bashed the former all-rounder.

Netizens bash Razzaq over his remarks

He's the same guy who got out 5 times to Jayasuriya, 3 times to Sachin, 3 times to Steven Elworthy! Couldn't handle a slow ball from Munaf years ago, Even Wasim Akram has accepted that Jasprit Bumrah has the best Yorker in the world but he's teaching that Bumrah is no special. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 4, 2019

READ | Abdul Razzaq Does A Shoaib Akhtar, Attacks His Own Pakistan Side For Being No.1 In T20s

This clown Abdul Razzaq against India

627 runs @ 24.12 in 35 ODIs... chutiya couldn't play Ritinder Singh Sodhi, Abhay Kuruwilla etc and talks about facing Bumrah 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Yh097jQLil — JSK (@imjsk27) December 4, 2019

READ | India Set To Open World's Largest Stadium In Ahmedabad By March 2020

Going Left to Right.

1) What Abdul Razzaq thinks of himself.

2) What Pakistanis think of Razzaq.

3) What #AbdulRazzaq actually is. pic.twitter.com/wE7LqFcQan — Ravi (@MODIfiedRavi_) December 4, 2019

READ | King Kohli Reclaims Test Throne, Overcomes Steve Smith After Eden Gardens Show

Okay Abdul Razzaq, I respect your joke. Good try. #AbdulRazzaq — Yash (@YashdeVilliers) December 4, 2019

'Pakistan just got lucky'

While speaking to Pakistan Cricket, Abdul Razzaq said, "Look at the team's ranking in Test. In T20 they are luckily on number one. It is not that you are number one as a team. You cannot say that because the team is really good that is why we are number one. The criteria is because other big teams have lost to other teams, that is why Pakistan has eventually become number one. There is a dire need to make the team better. Once the team gets better, automatically the players will also get better. If you just run behind individual records and individual players performances then the team won't play better. The team needs to win."

READ | Ricky Ponting Cracks Formula For Dismissing Kane Williamson And Steve Smith