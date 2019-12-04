The Debate
The Debate
'Good Joke!' Netizens Slam Abdul Razzaq Over His Remark Of Bumrah Being 'Baby Bowler'

Cricket News

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday, took a jibe at India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah and called the number 1 ODI bowler a 'baby bowler'

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday, took a jibe at India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah and called the number one ODI bowler, a 'baby bowler.' Razzaq, who played 265 ODIs for Pakistan scored 5080 runs and scalped 269 wickets, stated that having played legendary bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akhtar and Shoaib Akhtar, he could easily attack and dominate Bumrah. Razzaq added that the players today lack depth and said that Virat Kohli is performing well for his team today but he can never be in the same category as India's greatest, Sachin Tendulkar. Soon after his remarks on India's ace bowler, agitated netizens bashed the former all-rounder. 

Netizens bash Razzaq over his remarks

'Pakistan just got lucky'

While speaking to Pakistan Cricket, Abdul Razzaq said, "Look at the team's ranking in Test. In T20 they are luckily on number one. It is not that you are number one as a team.  You cannot say that because the team is really good that is why we are number one. The criteria is because other big teams have lost to other teams, that is why Pakistan has eventually become number one. There is a dire need to make the team better. Once the team gets better, automatically the players will also get better. If you just run behind individual records and individual players performances then the team won't play better. The team needs to win."

Published:
COMMENT
