'Good To Be Back,' Remarks Hardik Pandya As He Returns To Field Post Injury

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya who has been out of Team India for almost five months now, due to injury, returned to the field earlier last week in the DY Patil T20 tournament. Pandya, who had sustained a back injury while playing against South Africa in September last year was expected to return for the New Zealand tour but could not recover in time. Taking to Instagram, the all-rounder shared a few pictures of him in action during the DY Patil T20 game and captioned it, "So good to be back out there on the field where I belong. Your support keeps me going."

'Good to see Pandya steaming in'

Outgoing Chief Selector MSK Prasad was delighted to see Hardik Pandya who made a blistering return to cricket after five months as he smashed 38 runs off 25 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Pandya who played for Reliance 1 in the game against Bank of Baroda on Friday hit four maximums and a boundary after returning from a back injury that he had sustained earlier.

Speaking to media, MSK Prasad stated that it was good to see Hardik Pandya steaming in. Referring to Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who also featured in the match returning from injuries, Prasad added that all three looked in good shape.

Pandya's quickfire 38

Coming in to bat after Reliance lost two wickets for 38 runs, Hardik Pandya came in at a crucial stage of the game. After a slow start, all-rounder Pandya picked up the pace and managed to score 38 runs off 25 deliveries in an innings that included one four and four sixes. Pandya's cameo in the DY Patil T20 Cup could be imperative for the Mumbai Indians team 2020 as he has all the credentials to become a trump card for the IPL 2019 champions.

Pandya will hope to get back to his best in order to retain his starting place in the rest of the Mumbai Indians team 2020 and the DY Patil tournament provides a solid platform for the talented all-rounder to get into his rhythm. The defending champions will aim to defend their title by lifting the IPL 2020 title as well later in May.

