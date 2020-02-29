MSK Prasad Delighted To See Hardik Pandya 'steaming In' After Returning From Back Injury

Outgoing Chief Selector MSK Prasad was delighted to see Hardik Pandya who made a blistering return to cricket after five months as he smashed 38 runs off 25 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Pandya who played for Reliance 1 in the game against Bank of Baroda on Friday hit four maximums and a boundary after returning from a back injury that he had sustained earlier.

Speaking to media, MSK Prasad stated that it was good to see Hardik Pandya steaming in. Referring to Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who also featured in the match returning from injuries, Prasad added that all three looked in good shape.

Pandya's quickfire 38

Coming in to bat after Reliance lost two wickets for 38 runs, Hardik Pandya came in at a crucial stage of the game. After a slow start, all-rounder Pandya picked up the pace and managed to score 38 runs off 25 deliveries in an innings that included one four and four sixes. Pandya's cameo in the DY Patil T20 Cup could be imperative for the Mumbai Indians team 2020 as he has all the credentials to become a trump card for the IPL 2019 champions.

Pandya will hope to get back to his best in order to retain his starting place in the rest of the Mumbai Indians team 2020 and the DY Patil tournament provides a solid platform for the talented all-rounder to get into his rhythm. The defending champions will aim to defend their title by lifting the IPL 2020 title as well later in May.

Ganguly sets the parameters for the appointment of new Chief Selector

Speaking to a news daily, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the applicant with the most number of Test appearances for the country will be the next chief selector. Among all those in the fray, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has had 33 outings with India in the longer format of the game while Ajit Agarkar has played 26 Tests and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who is the earliest to play for India, has played just nine matches.

However, in contradiction to Ganguly's statement, a clause in the BCCI rule says that the seniormost cricketer will go on to become the chairman of selectors. The two new selectors would be named by the newly appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) consisting of RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik and Madan Lal.

