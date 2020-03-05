MAU Vs LAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Madrid United C.C. will face La Manga C.C. in match 14 of the European Cricket Series Alicante, 2020. The MAU vs LAM live match will be played at Sporting Alfas Cricket Ground, Alicante on Thursday, March 5 at 4:30 PM IST. Here are some of the MAU vs LAM live match details you need to know. These include the MAU vs LAM Dream11 prediction, the MAU vs LAM Dream11 team, MAU vs LAM match prediction and MAU vs LAM playing 11.

MAU vs LAM Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAU vs LAM Playing 11

Here are the full squads for the MAU vs LAM playing 11, MAU vs LAM Dream11 prediction and MAU vs LAM Dream11 team will be formed.

MAU vs LAM Dream11 prediction - Madrid United C.C.:

Tauqueer Hussain, Qadar Nawaz, Kashif Rana, Abdul Hafeez, Kashif Iqbal, Ittfaq Ahmad, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Tauseef, Waheed Akhtar, Kashif Aziz, Robiul Khan, Tasawar Azam, Usman Ali, Ahsan Yaqoob, Zia ul Qayum, MD Abul Kalam Azad, Noore Azman, Jabar Ali, Waqar Zafar, Alian Abbas, Mohammad Rabin, and Farukh Nadeem.

MAU vs LAM Dream11 prediction - La Manga C.C.:

Adam Elgar, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul Fletcher, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Connor Wood, Alfie Court, Hugh James, Arwinder Singh, Joel Brook, Neil Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Charlie Rumistrezewicz, Tom Culshaw, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccllock, and Sohail Khan.

MAU vs LAM Dream11 team: MAU vs LAM match prediction

The MAU vs LAM Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Adam Alger (captain), Waqar Zafar-Mirza

Batsmen: Robiul Khan, Joel Brook, Ittfaq Ahmed, Jonathan Kinsella

All-Rounders: Qadar Nawaz (vice-captain), R Panchal

Bowlers: AH Niazi, Connor Wood, Charlie Rumistrezewicz

Please keep in mind that the MAU vs LAM match prediction has been made with our own analysis. The MAU vs LAM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

MAU vs LAM match prediction

As per our MAU vs LAM match prediction, La Manga's last game was against Levante and their opponents won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Adam Alger and Stuart Simkins. Their best bowlers in the game were Ravi Panchal and Connor Wood. Madrid's last match was against the Pinatar Pirates and they won by eight runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Qadar Nawaz and Robiul Khan. Their best bowlers in the game were Taqueer Husain and Ittfaq Ahmed.

The MAU vs LAM live match can be expected to be won by Madrid United C.C., according to our MAU vs LAM match prediction.

MAU vs LAM live

On television, there will be no scheduled MAU vs LAM live telecast in India. On the internet, MAU vs LAM live streaming is available on Fancode and ECN's official website.

